Coronavirus: रियलमी और शाओमी ने रद्द किया इवेंट, ऑनलाइन लॉन्च होंगी Realme 6 सीरीज

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 03 Mar 2020 07:34 PM IST
realme xiaomi logo
realme xiaomi logo - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में कोरोनावारस की पुष्टि होने के बाद चीन की दो बड़ी मोबाइल कंपनियों ने अपना इवेंट रद्द कर दिया है। रियलमी और शाओमी ने नई दिल्ली में होने वाले इवेंट को रद्द कर दिया है, हालांकि रियलमी ने कहा है कि Realme 6 सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग ऑनलाइन होगी। वहीं शाओमी ने भी 12 मार्च को होने वाले Redmi Note 9 सीरीज के इवेंट को रद्द कर दिया है और कहा है कि लॉन्चिंग इवेंट का आयोजन ऑनलाइन होगा।
इवेंट के रद्द होने की जानकारी रियलमी इंडिया के सीईओ और शाओमी के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर्स ने दी है। वहीं रियलमी इंडिया के सीईओ माधव सेठ ने कहा है कि जिन लोगों से इवेंट के टिकट के लिए पैसे लिए गए थे, उन्हें एक-एक रियलमी बैंड दिया जाएगा और इसकी जानकारी ई-मेल के जरिए दी जाएगी।
 
बता दें कि रियलमी ने दो नए स्मार्टफोन Realme 6 और Realme 6 Pro पांच मार्च को एक इवेंट में भारत में लॉन्च होने वाले थे। रियलमी 6 सीरीज के लिए रियलमी ने बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सलमान खान को अपना ब्रांड एंबेसेडर बनाया है। वहीं शाओमी, रेडमी की नई सीरीज 12 मार्च को भारत में लॉन्त करने वाली थी। इस इवेंट में Redmi Note 9 और Redmi Note 9 Pro को लॉन्च किया जाना था।
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak realme xiaomi tech news

Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

