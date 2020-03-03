Coronavirus: रियलमी और शाओमी ने रद्द किया इवेंट, ऑनलाइन लॉन्च होंगी Realme 6 सीरीज

📢 #Note the update: Due to recent reports of COVID-19 #CoronaOutbreak in certain parts of the country, we've decided to not host product launch events on-ground in March. This is keeping in mind safety of fans, media friends, employees & partners. I urge you all to stay safe. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SOdDZtSkmo

Providing full refund of ticket value.

I know how excited you were for #realme6series launch,

so as a special gesture will be giving a #realmeBand to every single person who booked a ticket.

Details will be sent via mail.



Livestream at 12:30PM, 5th March.https://t.co/Xclg5ILkHl pic.twitter.com/BiMmMaawr7