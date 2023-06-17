Realme का फोन करते हैं इस्तेमाल तो हो जाएं सावधान, चुपके से लिया जा रहा आपका निजी डाटा

चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड Realme पर यूजर्स की इजाजत के बिना डाटा चोरी का आरोप लगा है। ऋषि बाग्री नाम के एक ट्विटर ने एक वीडियो शेयर करते हुए दावा किया है कि Realme के फोन में एक सेटिंग डिफॉल्ट रूप से ऑन करती है। कंपनी यूजर्स को बेहतर एक्सपेरियंस देने के नाम पर उसके फोन नंबर से लेकर गैलरी तक एक्सेस करती है और मैसेज भी पढ़ती है। यहां तक की Realme मोबाइल यूजर्स का माइक्रोफोन भी एक्सेस किया जा रहा है।

Realme's smartphone has a feature (Enhanced Intelligent Services) that captures the user's data (call logs, SMS, and location info) and it is "On" by default.

You can only see this "on" by default feature when you go to Settings -> Additional Settings -> System Services ->… pic.twitter.com/QS3f6wMF3R