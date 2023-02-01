Google Vs ChatGPT: अगले एक-दो साल में खत्म हो जाएगा गूगल! Gmail के निर्माता ने क्यों किया यह दावा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
"गूगल अगले एक या दो साल में खत्म हो जाएगा। एआई सर्च इंजन रिजल्ट पेज को खत्म कर देगा।" यह कहना है जीमेल (Gmail) के निर्माता पॉल बुचेट का। पॉल बुचेट ने हाल ही में ट्विटर पर कहा कि आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस टूल अगले एक या दो सालों के अंदर सर्च इंजन दिग्गज गूगल को खत्म कर सकता है। इससे पहले खुद गूगल के सीईओ सुंदर पिचाई ने कंपनी की आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस की रणनीति पर चर्चा करते हुए ChatGPT को खतरनाक बताया था।
Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption. AI will eliminate the Search Engine Result Page, which is where they make most of their money.
Even if they catch up on AI, they can't fully deploy it without destroying the most valuable part of their business! https://t.co/jtq25LXdkj — Paul Buchheit (@paultoo) December 1, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.