Hindi News ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   ChatGPT will replace Google will end in the next two years claim Gmail creator Paul Buchheit

Google Vs ChatGPT: अगले एक-दो साल में खत्म हो जाएगा गूगल! Gmail के निर्माता ने क्यों किया यह दावा

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: विशाल मैथिल Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2023 10:40 AM IST
सार

जीमेल (Gmail) के निर्माता पॉल बुचेट से पहले खुद गूगल के सीईओ सुंदर पिचाई ने कंपनी की आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस की रणनीति पर चर्चा करते हुए ChatGPT को खतरनाक बताया था। 

Google Vs ChatGPT
Google Vs ChatGPT - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

"गूगल अगले एक या दो साल में खत्म हो जाएगा। एआई सर्च इंजन रिजल्ट पेज को खत्म कर देगा।" यह कहना है जीमेल (Gmail) के निर्माता पॉल बुचेट का। पॉल बुचेट ने हाल ही में ट्विटर पर कहा कि आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस टूल अगले एक या दो सालों के अंदर सर्च इंजन दिग्गज गूगल को खत्म कर सकता है। इससे पहले खुद गूगल के सीईओ सुंदर पिचाई ने कंपनी की आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस की रणनीति पर चर्चा करते हुए ChatGPT को खतरनाक बताया था। 


 

क्यों हो रही है ChatGPT की इतनी चर्चा?

ऐसे जटिल से जटिल काम जो केवल अब तक इंसान ही कर पाता था, उसको आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस यानी एआई की मदद से मशीनों से भी करवाया जा सकता है। चैटजीपीटी भी एआई के क्षेत्र में एक बड़ा कदम है। तेजी से बढ़ती टेक्नोलॉजी और इन्वेंशन में आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस को सबसे बड़ा टूल माना जा रहा है। ऐसे में एआई टूल ChatGPT को पेश किया गया है। इस चैटबॉट को शुरुआत से ही काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है। 

ChatGPT को गूगल के लिए सबसे बड़ा खतरा बताया जा रहा है। दरअसल, यदि यह टेक्नोलॉजी सही तरीके से काम करना शुरू कर देती है तो गूगल जैसे सर्च इंजन पर भी रोज पब्लिश हो रहे लाखों कंटेंट में भारी कमी आ जाएगी। आसान शब्दों में कहे तो यह टेक्नोलॉजी बहुत कम समय में ही बड़ी स्टोरी लिख दे रही है, जिससे वह सीधे अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर ही फ्रेश और नई जानकारी को अपडेट कर सकती है। यानी यूजर्स फिर गूगल पर सीधा सर्च करने की बजाय ChatGPT से अपडेटेड जानकारी ले सकेंगे। 

क्या सही में खत्म हो जाएगा गूगल?

इस सवाल में दो पेंच हैं, एक ChatGPT की लोकप्रियता और दूसरा एआई सर्च इंजन। पहले पेंच की बात करें तो नवंबर 2022 में लॉन्च होने के सिर्फ एक हफ्ते के अंदर ही एआई चैटबॉट ChatGPT ने एक मिलियन से ज्यादा यूजर्स को जोड़ लिया है।

कॉलेज स्टूडेंट से लेकर कई कंटेंट फर्म तक ChatGPT का सहारा ले रही हैं। यानी इस एआई टूल को पसंद किया जा रहा है। लेकिन इसके कई नुकसान भी हैं। जैसे कई बार देखा गया है कि ChatGPT सवालों के जवाब देने में गलतियां भी कर रहा है। यानी आप इस चैटबॉट पर 100 फीसदी निर्भर नहीं रह सकते। आपको कंटेंट की प्रमाणिकता की जांच स्वयं करनी होगी। 

अब असली सवाल यानी गूगल की बात करते हैं। जीमेल के निर्माता पॉल बुचेट ने अपने ट्वीट्स में कहा है कि अगले एक या दो साल में एआई सर्च इंजन गूगल रिजल्ट पेज को खत्म कर सकता है। यहां से गूगल सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करता है। यानी भले ही गूगल भी अपना एआई सर्च इंजन बना ले और एआई पर आ जाए, लेकिन वे अपने बिजनेस के सबसे कीमती हिस्से को खत्म कर सकते हैं।

पॉल बुचेट का कहना है कि ब्राउजर के यूआरएल और सर्च बार को एआई के साथ जब बदल दिया जाएगा, तो इंटरनेट और सर्च का पूरा गेम ही बदल जाएगा। बुचेट के अनुसार, आने वाले समय में एआई एक बेहतर विकल्प के रूप में उभरेगा, क्योंकि वो हर सवाल का सही जवाब दे सकता है। 
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

