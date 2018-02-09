अपना शहर चुनें

BSNL ने केरल में लॉन्च किया 4G, 25.20Mbps रही डाउनलोडिंग स्पीड

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 02:44 PM IST
BSNL Launched 4G Service in Kerala with downloading speed of 25.20Mbps
BSNL 4G
प्राइवेट टेलीकॉम कंपनियों की बराबरी करते हुए भारत संचार लिमिटेड (BSNL) ने केरल में 4G सर्विस लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसी के साथ केरल BSNL की 4जी सर्विस वाला देश का पहला राज्य बन गया है। कंपनी ने केरल के 5 इलाकों में अपने 4जी नेटवर्क की शुरुआत की है।

BSNL की 4G सर्विस कंपनी के पास मौजूदा स्पेक्ट्रम पर ही काम करेगी और यूजर्स को 3जी सिम कार्ड पर ही 4जी की स्पीड मिलेगी। वहीं BSNL के चीफ जेनरल मैनेजर पी टी मैथ्यू ने कहा है 2018 के अंत तक केरल के सभी जिलों में 4जी सर्विस शुरू हो जाएगी।

वहीं ट्विटर पर @nagellatrinath नाम से हैंडल से एक स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर किया गया है जिसमें बीएसएनएल की 4G स्पीड दिखाई गई है। स्क्रीनशॉट के मुताबिक बीएसएनएल की 4जी डाउनलोडिंग स्पीड 25.20Mbps और अपलोडिंग स्पीड 5.36Mbps है। 





केरल में 4जी के लॉन्चिंग के मौके पर कंपनी ने अमेरिका में इंटरनेशनल रोमिंग सर्विस के लिए T-Mobile के साथ पार्टनरशिप की भी घोषणा की। बता दें कि बीएसएनएनल ने 84 दिनों की वैधता वाला एक नया पेश किया है।

BSNL के इस प्लान की कीमत 1,099 रुपये है। इस प्लान के तहत अनलिमिटेड डाटा और अनलिमिटेड लोकल-एसटीडी कॉलिंग कर सकेंगे। डाटा और कॉलिंग के साथ इस प्लान में हर रोज 100 मैसेज और फ्री कॉलर ट्यून भी मिलेगा। कंपनी का यह प्लान सभी सर्किल के लिए है।
