BSNL ने लॉन्च किया अनलिमिटेड और डाटा वाला यह नया प्लान

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 11:20 AM IST
BSNL introduces new Rs 1099 plan with Unlimited Data and Calls for 84 Days
प्राइवेट टेलीकॉम कंपनियों की राह पर चलते हुए भारत संचार निगम लिमिटेड (BSNL) भी लगातार अपने सस्ते प्लान पेश कर रहा है। इसी कड़ी में BSNL ने अपने प्रीपेड यूजर्स के लिए एक 84 दिनों की वैधता वाला प्लान पेश किया है। इस प्लान में अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ अनलिमिटेड डाटा मिलेगा।

BSNL के इस प्लान की कीमत 1,099 रुपये है। दिन के हिसाब से देखें तो प्रतिदिन 13 रुपये में आपको अनलिमिटेड डाटा और अनलिमिटेड लोकल-एसटीडी कॉलिंग कर सकेंगे। डाटा और कॉलिंग के साथ इस प्लान में हर रोज 100 मैसेज और फ्री कॉलर ट्यून भी मिलेगा। कंपनी का यह प्लान सभी सर्किल के लिए है।

बता दें कि इससे पहले बीएसएनएल ने हाल ही में अपने लैंडलाइन से रविवार की मुफ्त कॉलिंग सुविधा अगले तीन महीने के लिए बढ़ा दी है। अब 30 अप्रैल 2018 तक रविवार को लैंडलाइन से फ्री में कॉलिंग की जा सकेगी। पहले कंपनी ने 1 फरवरी से यह सुविधा बंद करने का ऐलान किया था।
