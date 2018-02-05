अपना शहर चुनें

BSNL ने 3 महीने बढ़ाई रविवार को फ्री कॉलिंग की वैलिडिटी

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 12:28 PM IST
BSNL Extends Validity of Free Sunday Calling By 3 Months
सरकारी दूरसंचार कंपनी भारत संचार निगम लिमिटेड (BSNL) ने लैंडलाइन से रविवार की मुफ्त कॉलिंग सुविधा अगले तीन महीने के लिए बढ़ा दी है। अब 30 अप्रैल 2018 तक रविवार को लैंडलाइन से फ्री में कॉलिंग की जा सकेगी। बता दें कि इससे पहले कंपनी ने 1 फरवरी से यह सुविधा बंद करने का ऐलान किया था।

याद दिला दें कि बीएसएनएल ने रात में फ्री कॉलिंग और रविवार को फ्री कॉलिंग की सुविधा को 21 अगस्त 2016 में लॉन्च किया था। इसी दिन 15 अगस्त को भी फ्री कॉलिंग का तोहफा ग्राहकों को दिया गया था। कंपनी की इस सुविधा का फायदा देशभर के करीब 1.5 करोड़ यूजर्स को मिलेगा।

कंपनी ने अपने एक बयान में इसकी जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि इस सर्विस से वे यूजर्स को लैंडलाइन की ओर आकर्षित करना चाहते हैं। कंपनी चाहती है कि लोग घर पर लैंडलाइन का इस्तेमाल करें और मोबाइल बिल पर खर्च कम करें। बता दें कि बीएसएनएल की कोलकाता यूनिट के मुख्य महानिदेशक एसपी त्रिपाठी ने बताया था कि 1 फरवरी से रविवार को मुफ्त कॉलिंग सुविधा वापस लेने का बदलाव राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर लागू होगा। 
