सियाचिन: सबसे ऊंचे युद्धक्षेत्र में BSNL ने लगाए बीटीएस टावर, अब सैनिकों को नहीं होगी नेटवर्क की दिक्कत

आज भारत संचार निगम लिमिटेड (BSNL) की हालत भले ही बहुत खराब है। सरकार इसे लेकर उतनी गंभीर नहीं है जितनी प्राइवेट टेलीकॉम कंपनियां हैं। प्राइवेट टेलीकॉम कंपनियों ने 5जी लॉन्च कर दी और 6जी की तैयारी कर रही हैं लेकिन BSNL ने अभी तक 4जी भी शुरू नहीं किया है।

Siachen Warriors in collaboration with BSNL established the first ever BSNL BTS (Base Transceiver Station) at forward posts of the highest battlefield on 6th October to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/BuhHKi3244