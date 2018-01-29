अपना शहर चुनें

ATM से ट्रांजेक्शन फेल होने पर मिलते हैं 100 रुपये, ऐसे करें क्लेम

29 Jan 2018
Banks to pay Rs 100 per day as for delay in refund for failed ATM transactions
ATM
टेक्नोलॉजी ने हमारी लाइफ को और भी आसान बना दिया है लेकिन कई बार यह हमारी उम्मीदों पर खरी नहीं उतरती जिसके चलते हमें भारी नुकसान का सामना करना पड़ता है। अक्सर जब आप एटीएम से पैसे निकालते हैं और ट्रांजेक्शन फेल्ड हो जाती है और वह पैसे आपके अकाउंट में वापस नहीं आते हैं तो आप बैंक से हर रोज 100 रुपये पैनल्टी के तौर पर वसूल कर सकते हैं। दरअसल ट्रांजेक्शन फेल्ड होने वाले ग्राहकों के लिए आरबीआई ने कुछ ऐसी गाइडलाइंस जारी की हैं जिन्हें इस सूरत में जानना आपके लिए बेहद जरूरी हो जाता है। आइए विस्तार से जानते हैं आरबीआई द्वारा जारी किए गए कुछ दिशानिर्देश।
क्या है आरबीआई का नियम?
atm bank rbi

