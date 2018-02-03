अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   Apple to Repair free of cost iPhone 7 No Service Issues

iPhone 7 में "No Service" की समस्या को फ्री में ठीक करेगा Apple

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 04:56 PM IST
Apple to Repair free of cost iPhone 7 No Service Issues
iPhone 7 Repair Program
अगर आप भी एक आईफोन 7 यूजर हैं और आपके फोन में इलाके में नेटवर्क होन के बावजूद No Service मैसेज आ रहा है तो यह खबर आपके काम की है। Apple ने iPhone 7 में आ रही इस समस्या को फ्री में ठीक करने का ऐलान किया है।

कंपनी ने अपने ब्लॉग में कहा है कि नो सर्विस की समस्या सितंबर 2016 से फरवरी 2018 के बीच तैयार किए गए आईफोन 7 में आ रही है। इस अवधि में बने फोन चीन, हांगकांग, जापान, मकाउ और अमेरिका में बिके हैं।

जिन आईफोन 7 में यह दिक्कत आ रही है उनका मॉडल नंबर A1660, A1780, A1660 और A1779 है। चीन में बिके आईफोन 7 का मॉडल नंबर A1660 और A1780, हांगकांग, मकाउ और अमेरिका में बिके फोन का मॉडल नंबर A1660 और जापान में बिके फोन का मॉडल नंबर A1779 है।

RELATED

कंपनी ने कहा है कि अगर आपके फोन में नो सर्विस की समस्या आ रही है तो वह फोन का फ्री में रिपेयर करेगी। एप्पल बकायदा अपने ग्राहकों को ई-मेल के जरिए सूचित करेगी और अगर ग्राहकों को मार्च 2018 के अंत तक ई-मेल नहीं मिलता है तो उन्हें कंपनी से सम्पर्क करना होगा।
iphone 7 apple iphone

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

india vs Australia icc u19 world cup team india won social media reaction
Bollywood

टीम इंडिया की जीत पर लोगों को याद आए 'चक दे इंडिया' के कबीर खान, ऐसे दिया रिएक्शन

3 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan share 35 year old photo with sridevi in social media
Bollywood

बिग बी ने श्रीदेवी के सा‌थ शेयर की 35 साल पुरानी फोटो, स्विमिंग पूल के पास करते दिखे रोमांस

3 फरवरी 2018

Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018 Day 3 Karan Johar Salt And Pepper Look
Fashion street

Lakme Fashion Week 2018: सफेद बालों में करण जौहर ने किया काला जादू, इन 'शो-स्टॉपर्स' की भी रही धूम

3 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh asked to shahrukh khan for watch padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने शाहरुख से कहा- 'पद्मावत देखो', किंग खान ने दिया ये मजेदार जवाब

3 फरवरी 2018

shyam benegal v shantaram lifetime achievement award
Bollywood

श्याम बेनेगल को वी. शांताराम लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवॉर्ड, फिल्मों में योगदान के लिए सम्मान

3 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat lost out on 50 crore rupee due to prortest
Bollywood

सुपरहिट होने के बावजूद करोड़ों के नुकसान में हैं भंसाली, 9 दिन में 'पद्मावत' नहीं निकाल पाई बजट

3 फरवरी 2018

is it true amitabh bachchan twitter account hacked
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान से ट्विटर पर पिछड़े अमिताभ बच्चन, अब अकाउंट हैक होने की चली चर्चा

3 फरवरी 2018

aishwarya rai dont want to work with abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

पति के साथ काम करने से बच रहीं ऐश्वर्या राय, बताए ऐसे बहाने अभिषेक को नहीं हो रहे हजम

3 फरवरी 2018

lakme faishon week 2018 karan johar get attention
Bollywood

पिता बनने के बाद करण जौहर का बदल गया रंग-रूप, अब पहचानना हो रहा मुश्किल

3 फरवरी 2018

these are five benefits of copper rings to wear finger
Metaphysical

उंगली में तांबे की अंगुठी पहनने से होते हैं ये 5 फायदे

3 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Facebook is tracking you not Aadhaar says Thomas Friedman
Tech Diary

फेसबुक करता है आपको सबसे ज्यादा ट्रैक, आधार नहीं: थॉमस फ्राइडमैन

पत्रकार और अमेरिकी लेखक थॉमस फ्राइडमैन ने आधार की सिक्योरिटी मामले पर कहा है कि आधार नहीं, बल्कि फेसबुक लोगों को ट्रैक कर रहा है।

3 फरवरी 2018

iPhone X Bestselling Premium Smartphone in India, beats OnePlus, samsung says Counterpoint Research
Tech Diary

भारत में iPhone X है बेस्ट सेलिंग स्मार्टफोन, सैमसंग-OnePlus को लोगों ने नकारा

3 फरवरी 2018

Man ordered iphone 8 from flipkart but get shoap bar in mumbai
Tech Diary

मुंबई के युवक ने इस बड़ी वेबसाइट से खरीदा iPhone 8, मिला साबुन

2 फरवरी 2018

Before Budget 2018 Telecom ministry reduced fees of Mobile number portability service of TRAI
Tech Diary

मोबाइल नंबर पोर्ट कराने में अब कम पैसे लगेंगे, TRAI ने की शुल्क में कमी, खर्च होंगे केवल इतने रुपये

31 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Jio has not launched any JioCoin App
Tech Diary

सावधान: रिलायंस ने लॉन्च नहीं किया है JioCoin ऐप, फर्जी ऐप लगा सकते हैं चूना

1 फरवरी 2018

After Jio and Airtel Vodafone offers 1.4GB Data per Day at Rs 198
Tech Diary

जियो-एयरटेल के बाद Vodafone ने भी प्लान किया अपडेट, अब रोज मिलेगा 1.4GB डाटा

30 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Jio Partners with MediaTek, set to launch Android go Smartphone
Tech Diary

रिलायंस जियो ला रहा सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, मीडियाटेक से की पार्टनरशिप

31 जनवरी 2018

Facebook is banning all ads promoting cryptocurrencies
Tech Diary

करोड़ों यूजर के लिए फेसबुक ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, डिजिटल धोखाधड़ी और घोटालों पर लगेगी लगाम

31 जनवरी 2018

Apple to stop Discounts on iPhone from online platform like Amazon and Flipkart
Tech Diary

ऑनलाइन iPhone खरीदने वाले हैं तो जल्दी करें, फायदे में रहेंगे

29 जनवरी 2018

Fraud of Rs More than 1 lakhs to linking his mobile SIM with Aadhaar
Tech Diary

मोबाइल नंबर आधार से लिंक कराना पड़ा महंगा, खाते से निकल गए 1.20 लाख रुपये

12 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

वैलेंटाइन से पहले WhatsApp का तोहफा, Live हो सकता है UPI पेमेंट फीचर

वैलेंटाइन के मौके पर WhatsApp अपने यूजर्स को खास गिफ्ट देने की तैयारी में है।

29 जनवरी 2018

learn to use newly launched Facebook Marketplace feature in India special story 1:20

Facebook का Marketplace फीचर लॉन्च, अब यूज्ड सामान को खरीद और बेच सकेंगे

25 जनवरी 2018

Apple and Malala Yousafzai come together to support girl education in india and abroad special story 0:55

अब एक लाख लड़कियों को ऐसे मिलेगी शिक्षा, Apple और मलाला आए साथ

23 जनवरी 2018

YouTube changes it monetisation policy, channels to lose advertisements special story 1:14

Youtube चैनलों से जुड़े लोगों के लिए जरूरी खबर, आप भी देखें...

18 जनवरी 2018

Reliance Jio vs Airtel Plan: Comparision between both for better calling, data plans special story 3:17

Reliance Jio vs Airtel: दोनों में बेहतर कौन ?

11 अक्टूबर 2017

Recommended

Apple stopped selling of iPhone 7 256GB Models
Gadgets

Apple ने चुपके से बंद किया iPhone 7 का यह मॉडल

23 अक्टूबर 2017

iPhone 7 is the Top Selling Smartphone Globally in First Half of 2017 says IHS Markit
Gadgets

iPhone 7 है दुनिया का सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाला स्मार्टफोन

10 अक्टूबर 2017

Apple launched dongle with a headphone jack and charging port
Gadgets

Apple ने पेश किया डोंगल, आईफोन यूजर्स चार्जिंग के साथ यूज कर सकेंगे हेडफोन

4 अक्टूबर 2017

iphone 7 iphone 7 plus red pre orders booking starts in india
Gadgets

आईफोन 7 और 7 प्लस रेड की भारत में प्री-बुकिंग शुरू

11 अप्रैल 2017

Amazon India Mobile Carnival starts get upto 2500 off on smartphones
Technology

अमेजॉन स्मार्टफोन पर दे रहा है 10,000 तक का डिस्काउंट

29 मार्च 2017

Apple launched red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus to Fight AIDS
Gadgets

रेड आईफोन 7 और 7 प्लस की कमाई नहीं लेगा ऐप्पल

22 मार्च 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.