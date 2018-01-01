Download App
Apple ने शुरू किया बैटरी बदलने का प्रोग्राम, ये होगी कीमत

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 03:27 PM IST
Apple iPhone battery replacement program goes live in India and other countries

iphone

तमाम विवादों के बाद Apple ने दो दिन पहले ही आईफोन की iPhone स्लो करने के मामले पर माफी मांगी थी और कहा था कि जल्द ही कम कीमत पर बैटरी बदलने का प्रोग्राम शुरू होगा। वहीं अब कंपनी ने बैटरी बदलने की प्रक्रिया को ग्लोबली शुरू कर दिया है। कंपनी ने इससे पहले अपने बयान में कहा था, 'हम हमेशा से चाहते हैं कि हमारे ग्राहक अपने आईफोन का इस्तेमाल अधिक-से-अधिक दिनों तक कर सकें। इसलिए हम बैटरी रिप्लेसमेंट की कीमत 50 डॉलर तक कम करते हैं। अब हमारे यूजर्स 79 डॉलर की जगह सिर्फ 29 डॉलर में बदल सकेंगे।'
2,000 रुपये + टैक्स के साथ बैटरी होगी चेंज
apple iphone phone battery iphone 7

Your Story has been saved!