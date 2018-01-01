बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Apple ने शुरू किया बैटरी बदलने का प्रोग्राम, ये होगी कीमत
Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 03:27 PM IST
तमाम विवादों के बाद
Apple
ने दो दिन पहले ही आईफोन की
iPhone स्लो
करने के मामले पर माफी मांगी थी और कहा था कि जल्द ही कम कीमत पर बैटरी बदलने का प्रोग्राम शुरू होगा। वहीं अब कंपनी ने बैटरी बदलने की प्रक्रिया को ग्लोबली शुरू कर दिया है। कंपनी ने इससे पहले अपने बयान में कहा था, 'हम हमेशा से चाहते हैं कि हमारे ग्राहक अपने आईफोन का इस्तेमाल अधिक-से-अधिक दिनों तक कर सकें। इसलिए हम बैटरी रिप्लेसमेंट की कीमत 50 डॉलर तक कम करते हैं। अब हमारे यूजर्स 79 डॉलर की जगह सिर्फ 29 डॉलर में बदल सकेंगे।'
2,000 रुपये + टैक्स के साथ बैटरी होगी चेंज
भारत में पुराने आईफोन की बैटरी रिप्लेसमेंट की कीमत 2,000 रुपये होगी। इसके अलावा टैक्स भी देना होगा। जिन फोन की बैटरी बदलवाई जा सकेगी उनमें iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 और iPhone 7 Plus शामिल हैं। बैटरी बदलने का प्रोग्राम दिसंबर 2018 तक चलेगा। अगर आपको बैटरी चेंज करनी है तो आप पास के किसी एप्पल रिटेल स्टोर पर जा सकते हैं। इसके अलावा आप ऐप्पल की सर्विस सेंटर भी जा सकते हैं।
