Amazon launched 15 Days Price Guarantee Scheme in India on Select Smartphones

Amazon का नया ऑफर, फोन खरीदने के बाद कीमत होगी कम तो पैसा मिलेगा वापस

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 11:45 AM IST
Amazon launched 15 Days Price Guarantee Scheme in India on Select Smartphones
Amazon 15-Day Price Guarantee Scheme
Amazon ने भारत में ई-कॉर्मस मार्केट बदलने का तरीका निकाल लिया है। अमेजॉन ने भारत में 15-Day Price Guarantee नाम से एक स्कीम की शुरुआत की है जिसके तहत खरीदारी के 15 दिन के भीतर प्रोडक्ट की कीमत कम होती है और ग्राहकों को पैसे वापस मिलेंगे। यह ऑफर फिलहाल 20 जनवरी से 24 जनवरी तक चलने वाले द ग्रेट इंडियन सेल के लिए वैलिड है।

कैसे काम करता है अमेजॉन का 15-Day Price Guarantee स्कीम?
amazon launched 15 days price guarantee scheme

