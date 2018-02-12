अपना शहर चुनें

Airtel 93 रुपये में दे रहा अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ डाटा, वैलिडिटी 28 दिन

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 12:18 PM IST
Airtel now offer 28 day Validity of Rs 93 plan, to counter jio Rs 98 Pack
Airtel
एयरटेल ने एक बार फिर से अपने प्लान को अपडेट किया है। इस बार कंपनी ने सभी प्लान नहीं बल्कि जियो के 98 रुपये वाले प्लान को टक्कर देने के लिए अपने 93 रुपये वाले प्लान को अपडेट किया है, हालांकि कंपनी ने इस प्लान की सिर्फ वैलिडिटी ही बढ़ाई है, डाटा नहीं।

दरअसल एयरटेल के 93 रुपये वाले पैक की वैधता पहले 10 दिनों की थी, जो अब 28 दिनों की हो गई है। इस प्लान में 1 जीबी डाटा और सभी नेटवर्क पर अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ रोज 100 SMS मिलेंगे।

हालांकि कंपनी के 93 रुपये वाले प्लान अभी कुछ ही यूजर्स को मिल रहा है। बाकि यूजर्स को अभी इंतजार करना होगा। ऐसे में आपके लिए बेहतर होगा कि रिचार्ज कराने से पहले अपना बेस्ट ऑफर चेक कर लें। बता दें कि एयरटेल के इस प्लान की टक्कर जियो के 98 रुपये वाले प्लान से होगी जिसमें 28 दिनों की वैधता के साथ 2 जीबी डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ जियो ऐप्स के सब्सक्रिप्शन मिलते हैं।
