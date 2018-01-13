Download App
Airtel लाया अब 59 रुपये का सस्ता कॉलिंग और डाटा प्लान

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 10:38 AM IST
Airtel again counter Jio with its New Rs 59 Plan
Airtel
एयरटेल ने एक बार फिर से जियो को चैलेंज करते हुए नया प्लान एक और सस्ता प्लान किया है। इस प्लान की कीमत 59 रुपये है। एयरटेल के इस प्लान का मुकाबला रिलायंस जियो के 52 रुपये वाले प्लान से होगा जिसमें 7 दिन की वैधता के साथ 1.05 जीबी डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग मिलती है। तो आइए जानते हैं एयरटेल के इस 59 रुपये वाले प्लान के बारे में।

एयरटेल के 59 रुपये वाले प्लान के फायदे
airtel jio airtel plan data pack

