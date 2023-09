𝐏𝐌 𝐊𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐣𝐚𝐧𝐚: ट्रैक्टर पर 50% सब्सिडी, योजना पर सरकार ने क्या कहा- जरूर पढ़ें

A #fake website is claiming to provide tractor subsidies to farmers under the Ministry of Agriculture's '𝐏𝐌 𝐊𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐣𝐚𝐧𝐚'#PIBFactCheck



▶️This website is fraudulent and should not be trusted



▶️@AgriGoI is not running any such scheme. pic.twitter.com/W8NClXHHcT