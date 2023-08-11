X से पैसे कमाना अब हुआ बहुत ही आसान, एलन मस्क ने कर दिया बड़ा एलान

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
एलन मस्क ने कुछ दिन पहले ही ट्विटर का नाम बदलकर एक्स (X) किया है। उससे पहले भी एलन मस्क ने X में कई बदलाव किए। एलन मस्क ने हाल ही में भारत में Ads रेवेन्यू प्रोग्राम के तहत X के यूजर्स को पेमेंट देना शुरू किया है जिसके बाद कई यूजर्स को लाखों रुपये का पेमेंट मिला है। X के एड रेवेन्यू की कुछ शर्तें थीं जिनमें एलन मस्क ने अब एक बड़ा बदलाव किया है। इस बदलाव के बाद X से पैसे कमाना आसान हो गया है। आइए हम आपको नई शर्तों के बारे में बताते हैं।
Now, even more people can get paid to post!— Support (@Support) August 10, 2023
We’ve lowered the eligibility threshold for ads revenue sharing from 15M to 5M impressions within the last 3 months. We’ve also lowered the minimum payout threshold from $50 to $10.
Sign up for a Premium subscription to get access.
