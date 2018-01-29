अपना शहर चुनें

WhatsApp में आने वाले हैं ये शानदार स्टीकर्स, ग्रुप के लिए भी आ रहा है यह फीचर

29 Jan 2018
WhatsApp testing Stickers for beta and more
WhatsApp
WhatsApp पर चैट करना अब पहले से ज्यादा मजेदार होगा, क्योंकि व्हाट्सऐप में एनिमेटेड स्टीकर्स आने वाले हैं। स्टीकर्स वाले फीचर की टेस्टिंग फिलहाल व्हाट्सऐप के बीटा वर्जन 2.18.19 और 2.18.21 पर हो रही है। वैसे नए अपडेट में आपको शुरुआत में केवल 7 स्टीकर्स ही मिलेंगे। इन 7 नए स्टीकर्स में Unchi, Rollie, Dragon Clan, Meep, Fox, Baach, Zanimaux और The Defenders शामिल हैं।

इसके अलावा व्हाट्सऐप के बीटा वर्जन पर एक और फीचर की टेस्टिंग हो रही है जिसके आने के बाद व्हाट्सऐप ग्रुप के सभी एडमिन को सबसे ऊपर रखा जा सकेगा। दूसरे शब्दों में कहें तो व्हाट्सऐप के ग्रुप के नाम पर टैप करने पर उसमें शामिल सभी यूजर्स की जो लिस्ट खुलेगी उसमें सबसे ऊपर ग्रुप के सभी एडिमिन के नाम आएंगे। इन दोनों फीचर्स की जानकारी wabetainfo के ट्विटर हैंडल से मिली है।



बता दें कि व्हाट्सऐप ने हाल ही में अपना बिजनेस ऐप लॉन्च किया है जिसे गूगल प्ले-स्टोर से फ्री में डाउनलोड किया जा सकता है। इस ऐप में ब्रांड के नाम, लोकेशन और वेबसाइट के साथ प्रोफाइल बनाई जा सकेगी। इस ऐप के जरिए ब्रांड डायरेक्ट रूप से अपने ग्राहकों से जुड़ सकेंगे।
