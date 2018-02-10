अपना शहर चुनें

अब कंप्यूटर से भी कर सकेंगे WhatsApp पर वीडियो और वॉयस कॉलिंग

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 11:22 AM IST
WhatsApp has submitted a new update for WhatsApp Web will support voice calls
whatsapp web
WhatsApp पिछले कई दिनों से अपने यूजर्स के लिए तमाम फीचर्स की टेस्टिंग कर रहा है। अभी हाल ही में भारत के लिए पेमेंट फीचर्स, स्टीकर्स और ग्रुप वीडियो की टेस्टिंग होने की रिपोर्ट सामेन आई है। वहीं ऐप पर वीडियो कॉलिंग के शानदार रिस्पॉन्स मिलने के बाद कंपनी अब वेब वर्जन पर भी कॉलिंग का फीचर जारी करने वाली है। यानी जल्द ही आपने कंप्यूटर या लैपटॉप से भी व्हाट्सऐप वीडियो और वॉयस कॉलिंग कर सकेंगे।

व्हाट्सऐप के इस फीचर की जानकारी ऐप के बारे में लगातार अपडेट देने वाले WABetaInfo ने ट्वीट करके दी है। ट्वीट के मुताबिक व्हाट्सऐप वेब के 0.2.8299 वर्जन पर यूजर्स वीडियो और वॉयस कॉल कर सकेंगे।




हालांकि वेब पर वीडियो कॉलिंग का आनंद लेने के लिए यह जरूरी है कि व्हाट्सऐप ऐप वाला आपका फोन इंटरनेट से कनेक्ट रहे। वेब वर्जन पर आपको वीडियो और वॉयस कॉल का नोटिफिकेशन मिलेगा जिसके बाद इस फीचर का इस्तेमाल कर सकेंगे। वेब वर्जन के नए अपडेट में लॉगिन का डिजाइन भी बदल गया है।
whatsapp whatsapp new feature whatsapp web

