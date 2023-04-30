Twitter: एलन मस्क का नया फरमान, अब ट्विटर पर खबर पढ़ने के लिए भी देने होंगे पैसे

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
माइक्रो ब्लॉगिंग प्लेटफॉर्म ट्विटर के मालिक एलन मस्क अब आम यूजर्स से भी पैसे वसूलने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। मस्क ने घोषणा की है कि ट्विटर अगले महीने से प्लेटफॉर्म पर खबर या लेख पढ़ने के लिए यूजर्स से शुल्क लेने की अनुमति देगा। मस्क का कहना है कि जो यूजर्स मासिक सदस्यता के लिए साइन अप नहीं करेंगे, उन्हें लेख पढ़ने के लिए अधिक कीमत चुकानी होगी। बता दें कि हाल ही में मस्क ने ट्विटर से फ्री वाले ब्लू टिक की छुट्टी कर दी गई है।
Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2023
This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article.…
