क्या डाउन हो गया है Twitter का सर्वर, लॉगिन करने में यूजर्स को हो रही परेशानी

माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट Twitter के डाउन होने की खबर है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक ट्विटर यूजर्स को लॉगिन करने में दिक्कत आ रही है। आउटेज ट्रैकिंग साइट डाउनडिटेक्टर के मुताबिक Twitter यूजर्स को लॉगिन करने में रविवार से ही परेशानी हो रही है। इस आउटेज के कई हजार यूजर्स को परेशानी हुई है।
User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 11:41 PM EDT. https://t.co/qqqwagygy9 RT if you're also having problems #Twitterdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) June 14, 2022
