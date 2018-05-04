शहर चुनें

Twitter ने अपने 336 मिलियन यूजर्स से कहा फटाफट चेंज करें अपना पासवर्ड

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 04 May 2018 10:36 AM IST
Twitter ने अपने 336 मिलियन यूजर्स को फटाफट पासवर्ड चेंज करने को कहा है। कंपनी ने इसकी जानकारी खुद गुरुवार को एक ट्वीट के जरिए दी। कंपनी ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा कि हाल में ही कंपनी को एक बग का पता चला है जिसकी वजह से सभी यूजर्स के पासवर्ड टेक्स्ट फॉर्म में सेव हो गए हैं।

 



ट्विटर के चीफ टेक्नोलॉजी ऑफिसर पराग अग्रवाल ने भी इसकी जानकारी अपने ब्लॉग पोस्ट के जरिए दी। उन्होंने लिखा, ‘ ट्विटर ने इस बग को फिक्स कर दिया है और अभी तक किसी भी यूजर्स के पासवर्ड के चोरी होने या अकाउंट के हैक होने की रिपोर्ट नहीं है। हालांकि बावजूद इसके सभी यूजर्स को सलाह दी जाती है कि वे अपने अकाउंट का पासवर्ड चेंज कर लें। ’
 

दरअसल Twitter पासवर्ड को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए hashing प्रोसेस का इस्तेमला करता है। इस प्रोसेस में यूजर्स को पासवर्ड को यादृच्छिक अंकों और अक्षरों में बदल दिया जाता है, लेकिन इस बग के आने के कारण सभी पासवर्ड टेक्स्ट फॉर्मेट में दिखनेेे लगे थे।
 



वहीं Twitter के CEO जैक डॉर्सी ने भी ट्वीट करके पासवर्ड चेंज करने को कहा है। इसके अलावा ट्विटर के मोबाइल ऐप या डेस्कटॉप साइट पर विजिट करने पर भी पॉप अप विंडो के रूप में पासवर्ड चेंज करने का नोटिफिकेशन आ रहा है।
