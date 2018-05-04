Twitter ने अपने 336 मिलियन यूजर्स को फटाफट पासवर्ड चेंज करने को कहा है। कंपनी ने इसकी जानकारी खुद गुरुवार को एक ट्वीट के जरिए दी। कंपनी ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा कि हाल में ही कंपनी को एक बग का पता चला है जिसकी वजह से सभी यूजर्स के पासवर्ड टेक्स्ट फॉर्म में सेव हो गए हैं।
We recently found a bug that stored passwords unmasked in an internal log. We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone. As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password. https://t.co/RyEDvQOTaZ— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 3, 2018
दरअसल Twitter पासवर्ड को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए hashing प्रोसेस का इस्तेमला करता है। इस प्रोसेस में यूजर्स को पासवर्ड को यादृच्छिक अंकों और अक्षरों में बदल दिया जाता है, लेकिन इस बग के आने के कारण सभी पासवर्ड टेक्स्ट फॉर्मेट में दिखनेेे लगे थे।
We recently discovered a bug where account passwords were being written to an internal log before completing a masking/hashing process. We’ve fixed, see no indication of breach or misuse, and believe it’s important for us to be open about this internal defect. https://t.co/BJezo7Gk00— jack (@jack) May 3, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.
डाटा लीक के बाद फेसबुक ने यूजर्स की प्राइवेसी के लिए क्लियर हिस्ट्री नाम से नया फीचर लॉन्च किया है। इस फीचर की मदद से फेसबुक यूजर्स किसी ब्राउजर में हिस्ट्री क्लियर कर सकेंगे
2 मई 2018