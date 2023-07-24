बदल गया Twitter का नाम: अब इस नाम से जाना जाएगा ट्विटर, आखिर क्या करके मानेंगे एलन मस्क

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
एलन मस्क ने Twitter में कई बदलावों के बीच अब इसका नाम भी बदल दिया है। ट्विटर को अब X के नाम से जाना जाएगा। ट्विटर का डोमेन भी अब Twitter.com से X.com हो गया है। यदि आप x.com पर विजिट करते हैं तो यह आपको twitter.com पर रीडायरेक्ट करेगा। एलन मस्क ने भी इस संबंध में ट्वीट किया है।
And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.
Next Article
Followed