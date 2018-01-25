Celebrate #RepublicDay with the India Gate emoji on Twitter! #RepublicDay, #HappyRepublicDay, #RepublicDay2018, #गणतंत्रदिवस, #प्रजासत्ताकदिवस, #ಗಣರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ, #প্রজাতন্ত্রদিবস, #પ્રજાસત્તાકદિન, #குடியரசுதினம், #یوم_جمہوریہ, or #ਗਣਤੰਤਰਦਿਵਸ pic.twitter.com/61nVPTVIeW— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) January 24, 2018
#RepublicDay Parade will showcase might of the Indian armed forces & indigenously developed defence equipment along with the country's cultural heritage #गणतंत्रदिवस #प्रजासत्ताकदिवस #প্রজাতন্ত্রদিবস #પ્રજાસત્તાકદિન #குடியரசுதினம் #ਗਣਤੰਤਰਦਿਵਸ Watch this space for more! (2/2) pic.twitter.com/xQkKKksVCa— Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) January 23, 2018
इंस्टैंट मैसेजिंग एप व्हॉट्सएप इन दिनों अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर फर्जी खबरों पर नकेल कसने के लिए जरूरी कदम उठा रहा है।
21 जनवरी 2018
