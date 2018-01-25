अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Social Network ›   Twitter India Launched Republic Day special emoji

गणतंत्र दिवस के रंग में रंगा Twitter, आपने देखा क्या?

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 10:04 AM IST
Twitter India Launched Republic Day special emoji
Twitter India Republic Day emoji
एक ओर जहां पूरा देश गणतंत्र दिवस की तैयारी में है, वहीं दूसरी ओर माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर भी रिपब्लिक डे के रंग में रंग गया है। ट्विटर इंडिया ने इस खास मौके पर बुधवार को कई नई ईमोजी जारी किए। यहां बड़ी बात यह है कि ये नई ईमोजी अंग्रेजी समेत 9 भारतीय भाषाओं में है। ये ईमोजी 29 जनवरी तक ट्विटर पर दिखेंगे।

ट्विटर इंडिया ने इसकी जानकारी ट्वीट करके दी है। ट्विटर पर रिपब्लिक डे वाली ईमोजी में इंडिया गेट दिखाई दे रहा है। ट्विटर इंडिया ने इन ईमोजी को जारी करते हुए कहा कि इमोजी इंडिया गेट में उस एकता को प्रतिबिंबित करता है जो इस दिन सार्वजनिक तौर पर देखने को मिलती है।





वहीं रक्षा मंत्रालय ने भी अपने आधारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से नई इमोजी वाले ट्वीट को ट्वीट किया और कहा कि गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में देश की सांस्कृतिक विरासत के साथ भारतीय सैन्य बलों और स्वदेशी सुरक्षा उपकरणों का प्रदर्शन होगा।



RELATED

 
republic day twitter emoji

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

ajay devgan home production film eela kajol begins shooting
Bollywood

काजोल के फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, 8 साल बाद फिर से बनेंगी 'सिंगल मदर'

25 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat attack a school bus angry bollywood reaction
Bollywood

पद्मावत विवाद: स्कूल बस पर हमले से बॉलीवुड नाराज, कहा- 'वोटर्स इस खबर को याद रखेंगे'

25 जनवरी 2018

Job fair will be organized on 25 and 31 January in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, registration online
Job Alert

10वीं से स्नातक तक के छात्रों के लिए नौकरी का मौका, ऑनलाइन यहां करें रजिस्ट्रेशन

25 जनवरी 2018

vacancy in Zoological Survey of India for Research Associate and other posts
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: जूलॉजिकल सर्वे ऑफ इंडिया में रिसर्च एसोसिएट बनने का मौका, आवेदन निःशुल्क

25 जनवरी 2018

karan johar announces release date of student of the year 2
Bollywood

'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर-2' के रिलीज डेट का ऐलान, पोस्टर में दिखा टाइगर का बागी अंदाज

25 जनवरी 2018

BIGG BOSS Ex contestant Arshi khan REVEALS Why Hina SKIPPED Her party
Bollywood

अर्शी खान ने बताया क्यों किसी पार्टी में नहीं जा रहीं, हिना खान के नए तमाशे का खुला राज

24 जनवरी 2018

most hillarious 7 scene of sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat
Bollywood

दासी पर इत्र छिड़कना और खिलजी का लिपट जाना, 'पद्मावत' के ये 7 सीन देख तालियों से गूंज उठेगा हॉल

24 जनवरी 2018

tiger shroff sister krishna shroff bikini photo viral
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन की बिकिनी फोटो फिर हुई वायरल, टॉपलेस होने पर आईं थीं चर्चा में

24 जनवरी 2018

Padmavat REVIEW: Padmaavat Movie review of deepika padukone
Movie Review

रिलीज से पहले पढ़ लीजिए 'पद्मावत' का Review, विरोध क्यों हो रहा ये समझ से बाहर

25 जनवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor share the new dialogue promo of Padmaavat
Bollywood

रिलीज के 2 दिन पहले शाहिद कपूर ने चली ऐसी चाल, 'पद्मावत' के 'खिलजी' को देंगे पटखनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

WhatsApp working on anti spam message feature
Social Network

Whatsapp से फर्जी खबरों का होगा सफाया, कंपनी ने बनाई यह रणनीति

इंस्टैंट मैसेजिंग एप व्हॉट्सएप इन दिनों अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर फर्जी खबरों पर नकेल कसने के लिए जरूरी कदम उठा रहा है।

21 जनवरी 2018

Instagram indroduced new gif liabrary on its platform
Social Network

Snapchat की मुश्किलें बढ़ा सकता है Instagram का यह नया फीचर

21 जनवरी 2018

Facebook to prioritise trustworthy news based on surveys by users
Social Network

Facebook फिर करेगा न्यूज फीड में बदलाव, फीड में दिखेंगी ऐसी खबरें

20 जनवरी 2018

Instagram Testing New Type feature, Lets you share Text Stories
Social Network

Instagram ला रहा है व्हाट्सऐप वाला यह शानदार फीचर

18 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp ordered to stop sharing user data with Facebook by France
Social Network

फ्रांस की WhatsApp को कड़ी चेतावनी, फेसबुक से डाटा शेयरिंग 30 दिन में बंद करे

19 दिसंबर 2017

Facebook rolled out a new Snooze feature to Mute people or pages in your feed
Social Network

अब दोस्तों को पर पाएंगे 'म्यूट', फेसबुक ले आया नया फीचर 'स्नूज'

17 दिसंबर 2017

Security researchers says anyone can join WhatsApp group without admin permission
Social Network

एडमिन की परमिशन के बिना कोई भी कर सकता है WhatsApp ग्रुप ज्वाइन

11 जनवरी 2018

WhatsApp Stopped working on these smartphones
Social Network

WhatsApp ने इन स्मार्टफोन में सपोर्ट करना किया बंद

2 जनवरी 2018

Facebook Updates News Feed, Now user you will see less public content than Friends Posts
Social Network

आपकी नजरों से नहीं बचेगी दोस्त की कोई भी पोस्ट

12 जनवरी 2018

Facebook launched a new facial recognition feature called Photo Review
Social Network

Facebook बताएगा दुनियाभर में कहां-कहां अपलोड हो रही है आपकी फोटो

20 दिसंबर 2017

Related Videos

दमदार डायलॉग कैसे किसी फिल्म को बनाते हैं हिट, समझिए कलम के बाहुबली से

किसी भी फिल्म को उसके दमदार डायलॉग ही हिट करते हैं। फिल्म में डायलॉग दमदार हैं तो समझों फिल्म के हिट होने के चांस बढ़ गए हैं।

25 जनवरी 2018

CAREER PLUS 25 JANUARY 2018, government job in NTPC 13:10

27 साल से कम उम्र वालों के लिए NTPC में हैं नौकरियां

25 जनवरी 2018

DEEPIKA PADUKONE RANVEER SINGH AT PADMAVAT SCREENING SECRET SUPERSTAR IN CHINA BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:02

दीपिका-रणवीर की खुल्लम-खुल्ला मोहब्बत!

25 जनवरी 2018

Obese children are likely to die early than healthy peers, says study 1:10

सावधान: अगर आपके परिवार में कोई मोटा बच्चा है तो जरूर देखें ये खबर

25 जनवरी 2018

indian army gifts tank to rampur university 2:04

सेना ने मोहम्मद अली गौहर यूनिवर्सिटी को दिया टैंक, तो ये बोले आजम खान

25 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Rehearsal of Republic Day Parade
Ballia

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड का हुआ पूर्वाभ्यास

25 जनवरी 2018

PM modi concentrate on act east policy
India News

26 जनवरी को भारत देगा एक्ट ईस्ट पॉलिसी का संदेश

24 जनवरी 2018

lashkar terrorist threats to kashmiri student for Republic Day, video viral
Jammu

लश्कर के दो आतंकियों का वीडियो वायरल, कश्मीरी छात्राओं को गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह से दूर रहने की धमकी

24 जनवरी 2018

girls in mathura will hoist the national flag on republic day
Agra

रंग लाई अमर उजाला की मुहिम, मथुरा में यूं बेटियों को समर्पित होगा ये गणतंत्र दिवस

24 जनवरी 2018

Republic Day before in cant area doubtful youth, shot fired on the army man
Meerut

गणतंत्र दिवस से पहले मेरठ में घुसे संदिग्ध, सेना के जवान पर बरसाई गोलियां

24 जनवरी 2018

Republic Day 2018: Happy Republic day Quote, SMS, Whatsapp Messages and Wishes
India News

Republic Day 2018: 69वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर इन मैसेजेस से करें अपनों को विश

24 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.