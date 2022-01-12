सुरक्षा में सेंध: सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय का ट्विटर अकाउंट हुआ हैक, एलन मस्क के नाम से किए गए ट्वीट

सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय के ट्विटर अकाउंट को आज यानी 12 जनवरी की सुबह हैक कर लिया गया था, हालांकि थोड़ी देर बाद ही अकाउंट को फिर से री-स्टोर कर लिया गया है। अकाउंट को हैक करने के बाद एलन मस्क की फोटो के साथ एक लिंक शेयर किया गया था जिसके साथ समथिंग अमेजिंग कैप्शन था। सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय के अकाउंट को हैक करने के बाद प्रोफाइल नेम में एलन मस्क लिखा गया था। हैकर्स ने अकाउंट की प्रोफाइल फोटो और कवर फोटो को भी बदल दिया था।

Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was briefly comprised this morning.

इससे पहले पिछले साल दिसंबर में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का भी ट्विटर अकाउंट को हैक किया गया था। ध्यान देने वाली बात यह है कि नरेंद्र मोदी के अकाउंट को हैक करने के बाद भी इसी तरह के पोस्ट शेयर किए थे। ऐसे में आशंका है कि उसी हैकर ने सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय के ट्विटर हैंडल को भी हैक किया है।

The account @Mib_india has been restored. This is for the information of all the followers.