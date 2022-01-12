शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Social Network ›   Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was comprised

सुरक्षा में सेंध: सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय का ट्विटर अकाउंट हुआ हैक, एलन मस्क के नाम से किए गए ट्वीट

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Wed, 12 Jan 2022 10:42 AM IST

सार

सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय के अकाउंट को हैक करने के बाद प्रोफाइल नेम में एलन मस्क लिखा गया था। हैकर्स ने अकाउंट की प्रोफाइल फोटो और कवर फोटो को भी बदल दिया था।

MIB AC hacked
MIB AC hacked - फोटो : twitter
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय के ट्विटर अकाउंट को आज यानी 12 जनवरी की सुबह हैक कर लिया गया था, हालांकि थोड़ी देर बाद ही अकाउंट को फिर से री-स्टोर कर लिया गया है। अकाउंट को हैक करने के बाद एलन मस्क की फोटो के साथ एक लिंक शेयर किया गया था जिसके साथ समथिंग अमेजिंग कैप्शन था। सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय के अकाउंट को हैक करने के बाद प्रोफाइल नेम में एलन मस्क लिखा गया था। हैकर्स ने अकाउंट की प्रोफाइल फोटो और कवर फोटो को भी बदल दिया था।

विज्ञापन

 

इससे पहले पिछले साल दिसंबर में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का भी ट्विटर अकाउंट को हैक किया गया था। ध्यान देने वाली बात यह है कि नरेंद्र मोदी के अकाउंट को हैक करने के बाद भी इसी तरह के पोस्ट शेयर किए थे। ऐसे में आशंका है कि उसी हैकर ने सूचना और प्रसारण मंत्रालय के ट्विटर हैंडल को भी हैक किया है।

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2021-22 Amar Ujala Limited

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue