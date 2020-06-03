Remove China Apps को प्ले-स्टोर से हटाने पर गूगल पर लगा पक्षपात का आरोप, सोशल मीडिया पर छिड़ी बहस

Is Google play store is working for china ?#GooglePlayStore pic.twitter.com/6tIlxd95Sk— anuj (@anuj72615313) June 3, 2020
Dear Play store why Remove Mitron App from Play Store ? What u want dear?— Manish Kumar (@Maniverma99) June 3, 2020
You want that every indian boycott your all Apps
Reply you....#GooglePlayStore
#GooglePlayStore— Stubborn (@Kirankumaraari) June 3, 2020
Dear @Google,
rename @GooglePlayDev @GooglePlay store to "china play store" pic.twitter.com/jRzckrr53B
#GooglePlayStore#RemoveChinaApps— Raju Mansuri (@RajuMan31772002) June 3, 2020
Viral Indian mobile app with a 4.9 rating and 5 million+ downloads called 'Remove China Apps’ becomes unavailable on the Google Play Store 😯 Is google trying to safe guard China based app.@narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/yFzZdslJdm pic.twitter.com/eT0PJHAX9U
#RemoveChinaApps#GooglePlayStore deleted over 8M reviews on tiktok— Aman Gupta (@Aman_99344) June 3, 2020
then removed mitron & Remove china apps
Me to google : pic.twitter.com/7ngU0WmFrB
##GooglePlayStore— Prayash Shah (@prayash_shah) June 3, 2020
-Deleted 9M tiktok reviews and restores its ratings back..
-And then deleted apps "MITRON" and "REMOVE CHINA APPS"
LE Indians- pic.twitter.com/pst675ZAWv
@GooglePlay be like: Tum mujhe app do, main tumhe ban dunga. Hey @GooglePlay, why don't you change your logo and make it official. #GooglePlayStore pic.twitter.com/RtJ6QNBneV— AnKiT_2306_SiNgH (@ankitsingh76928) June 3, 2020
