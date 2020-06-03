Remove China Apps को प्ले-स्टोर से हटाने पर गूगल पर लगा पक्षपात का आरोप, सोशल मीडिया पर छिड़ी बहस

विज्ञापन

Is Google play store is working for china ?#GooglePlayStore pic.twitter.com/6tIlxd95Sk — anuj (@anuj72615313) June 3, 2020

Dear Play store why Remove Mitron App from Play Store ? What u want dear?

You want that every indian boycott your all Apps

Reply you....#GooglePlayStore — Manish Kumar (@Maniverma99) June 3, 2020

#GooglePlayStore#RemoveChinaApps

Viral Indian mobile app with a 4.9 rating and 5 million+ downloads called 'Remove China Apps’ becomes unavailable on the Google Play Store 😯 Is google trying to safe guard China based app.@narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/yFzZdslJdm pic.twitter.com/eT0PJHAX9U — Raju Mansuri (@RajuMan31772002) June 3, 2020

#RemoveChinaApps#GooglePlayStore deleted over 8M reviews on tiktok

then removed mitron & Remove china apps

Me to google : pic.twitter.com/7ngU0WmFrB — Aman Gupta (@Aman_99344) June 3, 2020

##GooglePlayStore



-Deleted 9M tiktok reviews and restores its ratings back..



-And then deleted apps "MITRON" and "REMOVE CHINA APPS"



LE Indians- pic.twitter.com/pst675ZAWv — Prayash Shah (@prayash_shah) June 3, 2020

@GooglePlay be like: Tum mujhe app do, main tumhe ban dunga. Hey @GooglePlay, why don't you change your logo and make it official. #GooglePlayStore pic.twitter.com/RtJ6QNBneV — AnKiT_2306_SiNgH (@ankitsingh76928) June 3, 2020

पिछले कुछ दिनों से भारत में चीन के प्रोडक्ट्स का विरोध काफी तेज हो गया है। यूट्यूब और टिकटॉक की लड़ाई के बाद यूजर्स ने गूगल प्ले-स्टोर पर टिकटॉक को निगेटिव रिव्यू दिए जिसके बाद उसकी रेटिंग 1.2 आ गई थी, उसके बाद गूगल ने लाखों रिव्यू डिलीट कर दिए जिसके फलस्वरूप टिकटॉक की रेटिंग फिर से 4.4 हो गई।टिकटॉक को लेकर हो रहे विरोध के बीच मित्रों नाम का एप मार्केट में आया जिसे स्वेदेशी के नाम पर प्रचार किया गया और देखते-ही-देखते 50 लाख लोगों ने मित्रों एप को डाउनलोड कर लिया। उसके बाद गूगल ने कंटेंट पॉलिसी के उल्लंघन और कंटेंट कॉपी करने के आरोप में मित्रों एप को प्ले-स्टोर से हटा दिया।अभी यह विवाद थमा भी नहीं था कि इसी बीच एक Remove China Apps नाम से एक आया जो एक बार में आपके फोन में मौजूद सभी चाइनीज एप्स को डिलीट करने में सक्षम है। यह एप भी वायरल हो गया लेकिन इसी बीच गूगल ने इस एप को भी प्ले-स्टोर से हटा दिया।गूगल के इन तीन बड़े फैसले के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों को गुस्सा फूट पड़ा है। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने गूगल पर चीन की तरफदारी करने का आरोप लगाया है। यूजर्स ने यहां तक कह दिया है कि चीन विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के अलावा गूगल को भी नियंत्रित कर रहा है। ट्विटर यूजर्स #GooglePlayStore हैशटैग के साथ लगातार ट्वीट कर रहे हैं जिसकी वजह से #GooglePlayStore टॉप ट्रेंड में आ गया है। लोगों ने गूगल क्रोम की जगह डकडक गो इस्तेमाल करने की सलाह भी दी है।