अयोध्या भूमिपूजन: सोशल मीडिया ने कहा- साकार हुआ हर भारतीय का सपना

#अयोध्या_भूमि_पूजन Dream come true for each and every Indian ❣️ Jai shri Ram 🙏

Our Civilization faced a brutal attack for last 1000 years & we were ruled barbaricaly by invaders and Ram Mandir on Janmabhoomi will be the first step towards restoring our Great Glorious past...#रामराज्य_उद्घोषsb05 pic.twitter.com/L8G1tjNEEX