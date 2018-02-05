अपना शहर चुनें

अब Facebook बताएगा आप गरीब हैं या अमीर, पूछे जाएंगे ये सवाल

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 12:02 PM IST
Now facebook tell you are rich or poor, Will ask some questions
अभी तक जनगणना के आधार पर पता चलता था कि कौन गरीब है और कौन अमीर, लेकिन अब सोशल मीडिया के जरिए भी इसकी जानकारी मिल जाएगी। Facebook ने इसके लिए एक आवेदन दाखिल किया है जिसके बाद यह पता लगाया जा सकेगा कि कौन यूजर मीडिल क्लास का है और कौन अपर क्लास का?

दरअसल इस पेटेंट के मिलने के बाद फेसबुक यूजर्स के डाटा के आधार पर उसकी आर्थिक स्थिति के बारे में पता लगाएगा। इसके लिए फेसबुक नई तकनीक की मदद से यूजर्स का इंटरनेट यूज, शिक्षा, घर की स्थिति के बारे में डाटा इक्कट्ठा करेगा और फिर बताएगा कि कौन-से यूजर्स की आर्थिक स्थिति कैसी है?

फेसबुक के इस पेटेंट का खुलासा शुक्रवार को हुआ जिससे यह साफ हो गया कि फेसुबक अपने विज्ञापन का दायरा अब एक नए तरीके से आगे बढ़ाने जा रहा है, क्योंकि फेसबुक अब यूजर्स की आर्थिक स्थिति के आधार पर ही उसे विज्ञापन दिखाएगा। ऐसे में थर्ड पार्टी भी अपने प्रोडक्ट की जानकारी अपने खास यूजर्स को आसानी से दे सकेंगे।

नए अपडेट के बाद फेसबुक आपसे पूछ सकता है कि आपकी उम्र क्या है और आप कहां के रहने वाले हैं? फॉर्म में 20-30 साल के यूजर्स से पूछा जाएगा कि आपके पास इंटरनेट यूज होने वाली कितनी डिवाइस हैं, वहीं 30-40 की उम्र वाले यूजर्स से पूछा जाएगा कि क्या आपके पास खुद का घर है? हालांकि फेसबुक आपसे यह नहीं पूछेगा कि आपकी सालाना आय कितनी है?
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

