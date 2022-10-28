मुंबई GRP का ट्विटर हैंडल हुआ हैक, हैकर ने एलन मस्क के ट्वीट को किया री-ट्वीट

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
मुंबई गवर्नमेंट पुलिस (GRP) का ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक हो गया था, हालांकि अब अकाउंट को री-स्टोर कर लिया गया है। GRP की जिम्मेदारी रेलवे के जरिए यात्रियों की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने की है। मुंबई जीआरपी ने ट्वीट करके इस संबंध में जानकार दी है।
Dear Mumbaikars, it has come to our notice that the @GRPMumbai handle seems to have been hacked. We request you to not pay heed to any fresh tweets till we update. The concerned agencies are working on regaining access.— CP GRP Mumbai (@cpgrpmumbai) October 28, 2022
