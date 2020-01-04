किरण बेदी ने शेयर किया ऐसा वीडियो कि मच गया बवाल, यूजर्स ने पूछे ऐसे-ऐसे सवाल

Indian Constitution— Prof. Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) January 4, 2020
Fundamental Duties (Article 51A)
It shall be the duty of every citizens of India-
(h) to develop the scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform.
पता नहीं आपने सिविल सर्विस की परीक्षा कैसे पास की थी. शर्म आती है हमें.
Even The Sun started chanting "wah modiji wah" post 2014 pic.twitter.com/nN6uxaMZzM— Azy (@AzyConTroll) January 4, 2020
वैसे इनको रैमन मैगसेसे पुरस्कार भी मिल चुका है.— Prof. Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) January 4, 2020
हे माता, एक बार नासा की ऑफिशियल साइट पर भी जाकर चेक कर लिया होता.
आप जैसे ह्वाट्सऐप ग्रेजुएट को ही ठग लॉटरी लगी है बोलकर ठगते होंगे कि पांच करोड़ मिलेंगे, पहले 75,000 प्रोसेसिंग फीस जमा कराओ.
4 जनवरी 2020