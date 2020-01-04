शहर चुनें

Home ›   Technology ›   Social Network ›   Kiran Bedi Gets Trolled on twitter After Share fake nasa video of Sun Chanting Om

किरण बेदी ने शेयर किया ऐसा वीडियो कि मच गया बवाल, यूजर्स ने पूछे ऐसे-ऐसे सवाल

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 04 Jan 2020 01:16 PM IST
kiran bedi tweet
kiran bedi tweet - फोटो : TWITTER
ख़बर सुनें
सोशल मीडिया पर मौजूद हर चीज असली नहीं होती है। सोशल मीडिया और मैसेजिंग एप पर आए दिन फर्जी न्यूज, वीडियो और फोटो शेयर होते रहते हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर फर्जी वीडियो की शिकार अब भारत की पहली महिला आईपीएस अधिकारी किरण बेदी हो गईं हैं। किरण बेदी ट्विटर पर एक वीडियो शेयर करके विवादों में आ गईं हैं। वीडियो को लेकर यूजर्स उनका मजाक बना रहे हैं और पूछ रहे हैं कि आखिर उन्होंने सिविल सर्विस की परीक्षा कैसे पास कर ली।
आइए जानते हैं वीडियो की सच्चाई
kiran bedi nasa sun social media twitter padtaal पड़ताल
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

