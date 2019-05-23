Lok Sabha Election 2019 के नतीजों पर सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा है ट्रेंड #ModiAaRahaHai

{"_id":"5ce64fdebdec2207903d6096","slug":"india-election-results-2019-trends-on-social-media","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Lok Sabha Election 2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0924\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 #ModiAaRahaHai","category":{"title":"Social Network","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0928\u0947\u091f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0915","slug":"social-network"}}

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के रुझान सामने आ रहे हैं। फाइनल नतीजे आने में अभी थोड़ा और समय लग सकता है। चुनाव आयोग ने उम्मीद जताई है कि मतगणना के फाइनल नतीजे आने में रात दस बजे तक का या इससे भी ज्यादा समय लग सकता है। वही रुझान थोड़ी देर में सामने आने लगेंगे। लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के नतीजों को लेकर सोशल मीडिया ट्विटर पर लोग अपनी अपनी राय रख रहे हैं।