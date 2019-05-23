Lok Sabha Election 2019 के नतीजों पर सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा है ट्रेंड #ModiAaRahaHai

The entire nation is greatful to this woman 🙏. #ElectionResults2019 #ModiAaRahaHai pic.twitter.com/1HCxyXhLuj— Nitin (@viratfanalways) May 23, 2019
अरे @ArvindKejriwal चाचा जिन्दा हो की तुम भी @RahulGandhi के साथ बैंकाक निकल लिए ?#ElectionResults2019 #Verdict2019 #ModiAaRahaHai— Kumar Amritansh (@Banarasi__Hindu) May 23, 2019
ऑफिस में मिठाई बंटवा दिए हैं स्टाफ को...हिंदी हैं हम वतन हैं सारा जहां हमारा 🚩 #ModiAaRahaHai pic.twitter.com/BQXCEHbbHb— AjiHaan (@AjiHaaan) May 23, 2019
जम्मू के एक गाँव में बीजेपी सपोर्टर्स रुझान देखते हुए...और विपक्ष को अब तक समझ नहीं आता हैक EVM नहीं, लोगों के दिल हैं 🙏 #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/psSWcYWA7x— AjiHaan (@AjiHaaan) May 23, 2019
अरे @ArvindKejriwal चाचा जिन्दा हो की तुम भी @RahulGandhi के साथ बैंकाक निकल लिए ?#ElectionResults2019 #Verdict2019 #ModiAaRahaHai— Kumar Amritansh (@Banarasi__Hindu) May 23, 2019
कौन कहाँ जीत रहा है, कौन कहाँ आ रहा है— Bran Stark (Weed Wala) (@Indian_Lounda) May 23, 2019
अब जो भी हो , मोदी तो आ रहा है#ModiAaRahaHai #ElectionResults2019
Only two indian to cross 300 twice!#ElectionResults2019 #ModiAaRahaHai— Sourabh Sharma (@Sourabh335702) May 23, 2019
(1st sehwag👇)(2nd MODI👇) pic.twitter.com/K6rsjeQBPh
Kaun bana rahe hain be ye sab !@RahulGandhi baba is this true ?#Verdict2019 #ModiAaRahaHai #Amethi #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/DbAppuBNED— Kumar Amritansh (@Banarasi__Hindu) May 23, 2019
ट्विटर ने समाचार एजेंसी आईएएनएस को दिए एक बयान में कहा, '19 मई की शाम 6.30 बजे से लेकर 20 मई की शाम 6.30 बजे तक ट्विटर Exit Polls को लेकर 5.6 लाख ट्वीट् किेए गए।
21 मई 2019