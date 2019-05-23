शहर चुनें

Lok Sabha Election 2019 के नतीजों पर सोशल मीडिया पर हो रहा है ट्रेंड #ModiAaRahaHai

न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 23 May 2019 01:21 PM IST
namo bahubali bjp
namo bahubali bjp - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ख़बर सुनें
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के रुझान सामने आ रहे हैं। फाइनल नतीजे आने में अभी थोड़ा और समय लग सकता है। चुनाव आयोग ने उम्मीद जताई है कि मतगणना के फाइनल नतीजे आने में रात दस बजे तक का या इससे भी ज्यादा समय लग सकता है। वही रुझान थोड़ी देर में सामने आने लगेंगे। लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के नतीजों को लेकर सोशल मीडिया ट्विटर पर लोग अपनी अपनी राय रख रहे हैं।
modiaarahahai लोकसभा चुनाव रिजल्ट lok sabha election 2019 result date lok sabha elec india election 2019 result election schedule 2019 lok sabha election result 2019 date lok sabha chunav result 2019 date lok sabha chunav result kab ayega general election 2019 results election in india 2019.election result 2019 trends on social media
