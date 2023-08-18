जैक डॉर्सी: Twitter के पूर्व सीईओ ने Instagram अकाउंट किया डिलीट, एलन मस्क ने किया रिप्लाई

X (पूर्व में ट्विटर) के पूर्व सीईओ जैक डॉर्सी (Jack Dorsey) ने मेटा के स्वामित्व वाले सोशल मीडिया एप इंस्टाग्राम (Instagram) को अलविदा कह दिया है। जैक डॉर्सी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट को डिलीट कर दिया है। जैक डॉर्सी इंस्टाग्राम पर अकाउंट बनाने वाले पहले 10 यूजर्स में से एक थे। 12 साल बाद जैक ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट को डिलीट किया है। इसकी जानकारी उन्होंने एक्स के एक पोस्ट के जरिए दी है।

deleted my instagram account after 12 years. was one of the first 10 accounts I believe, and one of the first angel investors.