ऐलन मस्क के बाद फरहान अख्तर ने भी Facebook को कहा अलविदा, फैन के लिए दिया यह मैसेज

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 11:38 AM IST
farhan akhtar
farhan akhtar
Facebook के डाटा लीक के सामने के बाद से ही लोगों को फेसबुक की प्राइवेसी पर संदेह होने लगा है। इसके बाद एक-एक करके कई बड़े लोग फेसबुक को अलविदा कह रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में बॉलीवुड स्टार फरहान अख्तर ने भी फेसबुक छोड़ दिया है। इसकी जानकारी उन्होंने ट्वीट करके दी है। बता दें कि इससे पहले स्पेसएक्स और टेस्ला के सीईओ ऐलन मस्क ने भी अपने फेसबुक पेज डिलीट किए हैं।
फरहान अख्तर ने ट्वीट करके इसकी जानकारी दी और कहा, 'गुड मॉर्निंग, आपको सूचित करता हूं कि मैंने अपने फेसबुक अकाउंट को हमेशा के लिए डिलीट कर दिया है, हालांकि वेरिफाइड FarhanAkhtarLive पेज अभी भी एक्टिव है।'

बता दें कि सबसे पहले #DeleteFacebook कैंपेन की शुरुआत व्हाट्सऐप के को-फाउंडर ब्रायन एक्टन ने की थी। वहीं अमेरिकन सिंगर Cher ने भी अपने फेसबुक पेज को हटा दिया है।
 

गौरतलब है कि डाटा लीक होने के बाद फेसबुक की मुसीबत काफी बढ़ गई है। कई बड़ी कंपनियों ने फेसबुक को ऐड देना और उससे ऐड लेना भी बंद कर दिया है। वहीं मार्क जुकरबर्ग ने इसके लिए पहले फेसबुक पर माफी मांगी और फिर अखबार में विज्ञापन देकर माफी मांगी है।

