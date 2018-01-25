अपना शहर चुनें

अब Facebook पर बेचें-खरीदें पुराने सामान, ऐसे यूज करें नया फीचर

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 12:34 PM IST
Facebook Marketplace launched in India, Know how to use
Facebook Marketplace
Facebook ने OLX और Quikr को टक्कर देने के लिए भारत में अपना मार्केटप्लेस फीचर लॉन्च कर दिया है। इस फीचर के आने के बाद यूजर्स अपने फेसबुक प्लेटफॉर्म से ठीक उसी तरह पुराने सामान को बेच और खरीद सकते हैं जैसा कि ओएलएक्स और क्विकर पर करते हैं। बता दें कि फेसबुक ने इस सर्विस की टेस्टिंग पिछले साल मुंबई में सबसे पहले की थी। वहीं अब इसे लाइव कर दिया गया है।

Facebook Marketplace के जरिए यूजर्स मोबाइल और डेस्कटॉप पर भी लॉगिन करके भी अपने पुराने सामान को बेच सकते हैं और दूसरे के सामान को खरीद भी सकते हैं। बता दें कि फेसबुक का मार्केटप्लेस फीचर अभी तक 36 देशों में लाइव था, वहीं अब इसे भारत में भी जारी कर दिया गया है।

डेस्कटॉप वर्जन की बात करें तो इसे आप अपने होमपेज के लेफ्ट साइड में मैसेंजर के नीचे इसे देख सकते हैं। वहीं मोबाइल को यह फीचर ऐप के मीनू सेक्शन में मिलेगा। हालांकि अभी इस फीचर को देखकर ऐसा लग रहा है कि फेसबुक सेलर की जांच नहीं कर रहा है क्योंकि इस समय एक बाइक को 10 रुपये में लिस्ट किया गया और स्मार्टफोन को 9 रुपये में।
