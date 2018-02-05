अपना शहर चुनें

Facebook मना रहा है फ्रेंड्स डे, आपने अपना वीडियो देखा क्या?

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 03:15 PM IST
Facebook celebrating Friends Day on 14th birthday
Facebook Friends Day
मार्क जुकरबर्ग ने 4 फरवरी को हॉवर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी के एक कमरे में 2004 फेसबुक तैयार किया था और अब फेसबुक 14 साल का हो गया है। इस खास मौके पर कंपनी Friends Day मना रही है। इसके लिए फेसबुक ने एक वीडियो फीचर भी जारी किया है जिसमें एक-एक क्लिप आपके शानदार दोस्तों को समर्पित है।

इस वीडियो में आपको सबसे ज्यादा लाइक करने वाले, बेस्ट फ्रेंड अवार्ड, फुल ऑफ लव जैसे कई फ्रेम मिलेंगे। साथ ही आप भी अपनी च्वाइस के हिसाब से दोस्तों के फोटो को वीडियो में जोड़कर कैप्शन लिख सकते हैं। इस फ्रेंड्स वीडियो में आपको 5 हाइलाइट्स मोमेंट्स के साथ 5 दोस्तों की फोटो दिखाई देगी। 



फ्रेंड्स अवार्ड के लिए कंपनी ने फेसबुक ऐप के कैमरा में भी एक नया फिल्टर जोड़ा है। इस फीचर को यूजर्स भी काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं। वैसे तो यह फीचर आपकी टाइमलाइन खुद ही दिख रहा होगा और अगर अभी तक नहीं दिखा है तो आप इस लिंक पर जाकर अपना वीडियो बना सकते हैं। www.facebook.com/friendsday
