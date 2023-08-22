X Update: अब एक्स पर नहीं दिखेगी हेडलाइन, पत्रकारों के लिए एलन मस्क ने दिया यह ऑफर

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
यदि आप भी एक पत्रकार हैं तो एलन मस्क ने आपके लिए ऑफर पेश किया है। एलन मस्क ने एक्स (पूर्व में ट्विटर) पर पत्रकारों को आमंत्रित किया है। एलन मस्क ने अपने एक पोस्ट में कहा है कि यदि आप पत्रकार हैं और लिखने की अधिक स्वतंत्रता के साथ-साथ अधिक कमाई करना चाहते हैं तो एक्स पर सीधे अपने आर्टिकल पब्लिश करें।
If you’re a journalist who wants more freedom to write and a higher income, then publish directly on this platform!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2023
