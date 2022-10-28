Twitter Deal: पराग अग्रवाल की जॉब गई तो यूजर्स ने कहा- इसलिए सरकारी नौकरी वाला दामाद चाहिए

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
कई महीनों से चल रही रस्साकशी के बाद आखिरकार दुनिया के सबसे अमीर शख्स एलन मस्क और ट्विटर का सौदा फाइनल हो गया है। माइक्रो ब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर अब मस्क का हो चुका है। इसकी कमान संभालते ही मस्क ने सबसे पहला काम ट्विटर के सीईओ पराग अग्रवाल समेत कई शीर्ष अधिकारियों को बाहर का रास्ता दिखाने का किया है। ट्विटर के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (CEO) पराग अग्रवाल और मुख्य वित्तीय अधिकारी (CFO) नेड सेगल बर्खास्त कर दिया गया है।
Doesn't matter if you are CEO of a gaint social media platform.— manglam Tiwari (@manglamiam) October 28, 2022
The job security will only be in Government jobs. #ParagAgrawal #ELONMUSK pic.twitter.com/KoZXdYTb30
#ParagAgrawal— R.V (@RadhaVashisht12) October 28, 2022
We love this video😀🤣 pic.twitter.com/kUfEWi3zqv
#ELONMUSK after #TwitterTakeover and firing #ParagAgrawal , Ned Segal and Vijay Gadde 😂 pic.twitter.com/6ZRHUwjdAP— ☬Tђe͢͢͢ຮɪngђ☬ 🇮🇳 (@MajhewalaSingh) October 28, 2022
and this is how it's ended! #ELONMUSK | #ParagAgrawal #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/4L2xLVjKRF— Akdas (@Akdas_Hayat) October 28, 2022
Indian parents be like:— SharmaTweets (@SharmaSwarojit) October 28, 2022
Iss liye hi govt job honi chahiye damad ka!
#ParagAgrawal
#ELONMUSK was not joking about #ParagAgrawal pic.twitter.com/uQZAGafhXF— Shubham Dutt (@shubhamdutt13) October 28, 2022
Elon Musk after firing Parag Agrawal and few others.#ELONMUSK #ParagAgrawal #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/vd7EkrTL3D— Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) October 28, 2022
