Twitter Deal: पराग अग्रवाल की जॉब गई तो यूजर्स ने कहा- इसलिए सरकारी नौकरी वाला दामाद चाहिए

कई महीनों से चल रही रस्साकशी के बाद आखिरकार दुनिया के सबसे अमीर शख्स एलन मस्क और ट्विटर का सौदा फाइनल हो गया है। माइक्रो ब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर अब मस्क का हो चुका है। इसकी कमान संभालते ही मस्क ने सबसे पहला काम ट्विटर के सीईओ पराग अग्रवाल समेत कई शीर्ष अधिकारियों को बाहर का रास्ता दिखाने का किया है। ट्विटर के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (CEO) पराग अग्रवाल और मुख्य वित्तीय अधिकारी (CFO) नेड सेगल बर्खास्त कर दिया गया है।

Doesn't matter if you are CEO of a gaint social media platform.

The job security will only be in Government jobs. #ParagAgrawal #ELONMUSK pic.twitter.com/KoZXdYTb30 — manglam Tiwari (@manglamiam) October 28, 2022

Indian parents be like:

Iss liye hi govt job honi chahiye damad ka!

#ParagAgrawal — SharmaTweets (@SharmaSwarojit) October 28, 2022

वैसे पराग अग्रवाल की कुर्सी के जाने का खतरा लंबे समय से था। एलन मस्क और ट्विटर का सौदा इसी साल अप्रैल में शुरू हुआ था और इस सौदे का मामला कोर्ट तक पहुंचा था। 14 अप्रैल को 54.20 डॉलर प्रति शेयर के आधार पर 43 बिलियन डॉलर में ट्विटर को खरीदने की पेशकश की गई थी। अब 7 महीने बाद यह इस डील पर मुहर लग गई है।इस डील के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर मीम्स बाढ़ आ गई है। यूजर्स का कहना है कि दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी माइक्रो ब्लॉगिंग साइट के सीईओ की नौकरी की यह हालत है तो आम आदमी को कौन पूछता है। कई यूजर्स कह रहे हैं कि प्राइवेट नौकरी में बड़े खतरे हैं रे बाबा, सरकारी की तैयारी करो। आइए कुछ मजेदार मीम्स पर नजर डालते हैं।