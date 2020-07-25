यूट्यूबर कैरी मिनाती का चैनल हुआ हैक, Bitcoin स्कैम का संदेह

@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance.— Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 24, 2020
Please block the following addresses of BTC and Ethereum at the earliest. Have attached screenshot for the same. Indian users targeted so Indian exchanges can help. @WazirXIndia @CoinDCX @zebpay @bitbns @yourCashaa @NischalShetty @gauravdahake @smtgpt. pic.twitter.com/cbapVjZ6Dr— Rohit Kumar Singh ⚡️ (@ks_rohit10) July 24, 2020
#carryminati— 𝓐𝓼𝓱𝓲𝓼𝓱 𝓚𝓾𝓶𝓪𝓻 𝓟𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓮𝔂 ✍️ (@AshishKr_Pandey) July 25, 2020
#carryminati's 2nd YouTube channel got hacked today...
The Hacker asked for BitCoins, in the Donation named 'Help Assam and Bihar'...
Yalgaar : TikTok vs YouTube the end...
And now this one... @CarryMinati pic.twitter.com/EEGOegfP3f
BREAKING: Carry Minati youtube channel "CarryIsLive" hacked. Hacker live streamed 2 videos asking for Bitcoin & Ethereum. First video titled "Ethereum Earning Call" claimed giving free Bitcoin & Ethereum. 2nd video titled is "CHARITY STREAM: HELP ASSAM & BIHAR"#carryminati— RITESH_बिशनोई (@RiteshBishnoi13) July 25, 2020
