CarryMinati YouTube Channel Hacked says Bitcoin scam

यूट्यूबर कैरी मिनाती का चैनल हुआ हैक, Bitcoin स्कैम का संदेह

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 25 Jul 2020 03:12 PM IST
Carry Minati YouTube Channel Hacked
Carry Minati YouTube Channel Hacked - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
टिकटॉक की खिंचाई करने के बाद अचानक से चर्चा में आए यूट्यूबर अजेय नागर (कैरी मिनाती) का यूट्यूब चैनल हैक हो गया है। कैरी मिनाती यूट्यूब पर गेमिंग चैनल CarryisLive चलाते हैं। इस चैनल पर वे गेमिंग से जुड़े वीडियो शेयर करते हैं। यही चैनल हैकिंग का शिकार हुआ है।
कैरी मिनाती को इस हैकिंग के बारे में उनके फैन्स ने जानकारी दी है जिसके बाद उन्होंने भी ट्वीट करके इसकी पुष्टि की ही है। शुरुआती रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस चैनल की हैकिंग बिटक्वाइन हैकिंग के लिए हुई है, क्योंकि हैकर लोगों से देश के कई हिस्सों में आए बाढ़ के लिए दान की मांग कर रहा था।
 

हैकर ने चैनल का डिस्क्रिप्शन तक बदल दिया था। इसके अलावा चैनल डोनेशन वाले वीडियो डाले गए हैं। एक वीडियो में हैकर असम और बिहार में आए बाढ़ के लिए लोगों से मदद मांग रहा है।
 
 

बता दें कि हाल ही में बिल गेट्स, एलन मस्क, एपल और बराक ओबामा जैसी हस्तियों के ट्विटर अकाउंट भी बिटक्वाइन स्कैम के लिए ही हैक किए गए थे। हैकर ने लोगों से बिटक्वाइन में निवेश करने और पैसे डबल करने की अपील की थी।
carryminati youtube bitcoin scams tech news in hindi hacking

carryminati youtube bitcoin scams tech news in hindi hacking
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

