यूट्यूबर कैरी मिनाती का चैनल हुआ हैक, Bitcoin स्कैम का संदेह

@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance. — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) July 24, 2020

The Hacker asked for BitCoins, in the Donation named 'Help Assam and Bihar'...

BREAKING: Carry Minati youtube channel "CarryIsLive" hacked. Hacker live streamed 2 videos asking for Bitcoin & Ethereum. First video titled "Ethereum Earning Call" claimed giving free Bitcoin & Ethereum. 2nd video titled is "CHARITY STREAM: HELP ASSAM & BIHAR"#carryminati — RITESH_बिशनोई (@RiteshBishnoi13) July 25, 2020

टिकटॉक की खिंचाई करने के बाद अचानक से चर्चा में आए यूट्यूबर अजेय नागर (कैरी मिनाती) का यूट्यूब चैनल हैक हो गया है। कैरी मिनाती यूट्यूब पर गेमिंग चैनल CarryisLive चलाते हैं। इस चैनल पर वे गेमिंग से जुड़े वीडियो शेयर करते हैं। यही चैनल हैकिंग का शिकार हुआ है।कैरी मिनाती को इस हैकिंग के बारे में उनके फैन्स ने जानकारी दी है जिसके बाद उन्होंने भी ट्वीट करके इसकी पुष्टि की ही है। शुरुआती रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस चैनल की हैकिंग बिटक्वाइन हैकिंग के लिए हुई है, क्योंकि हैकर लोगों से देश के कई हिस्सों में आए बाढ़ के लिए दान की मांग कर रहा था।हैकर ने चैनल का डिस्क्रिप्शन तक बदल दिया था। इसके अलावा चैनल डोनेशन वाले वीडियो डाले गए हैं। एक वीडियो में हैकर असम और बिहार में आए बाढ़ के लिए लोगों से मदद मांग रहा है।बता दें कि हाल ही में बिल गेट्स, एलन मस्क, एपल और बराक ओबामा जैसी हस्तियों के ट्विटर अकाउंट भी बिटक्वाइन स्कैम के लिए ही हैक किए गए थे। हैकर ने लोगों से बिटक्वाइन में निवेश करने और पैसे डबल करने की अपील की थी।