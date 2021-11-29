शहर चुनें

Jio, Airtel और Vi के प्लान हुए महंगे, सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottJioVodaAirtel

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रदीप पाण्डेय Updated Mon, 29 Nov 2021 06:01 PM IST

सार

एयरटेल ने जहां अपने प्री-पेड प्लान की कीमतों में 25 फीसदी का इजाफा किया है, वहीं वोडाफोन आइडिया के प्लान भी 23 फीसदी तक महंगे हुए हैं। इन दोनों कंपनियों के बाद रिलायंस जियो ने भी अपने प्लान 21 फीसदी तक महंगे कर दिए हैं।
Airtel Jio Vi
Airtel Jio Vi - फोटो : twitter
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

2016 से ही भारतीय टेलीकॉम कंपनियों के बीच बवाल मचा हुआ है। पहले यह बवाल ग्राहकों के फायदे का था लेकिन अब ग्राहकों के लिए मुसीबत बन गया है। पहले एयरटेल, जियो और वोडाफोन आइडिया जैसी कंपनियों के बीच टैरिफ वॉर चल रहा था। इस दौरान कई कंपनियों ने सस्ते प्लान पेश किए तो कईयों ने फ्री ऑफर पेश किए, लेकिन अब तीनों कंपनियों ने एक साथ अपने प्लान महंगे कर दिए हैं।
एयरटेल ने जहां अपने प्री-पेड प्लान की कीमतों में 25 फीसदी का इजाफा किया है, वहीं वोडाफोन आइडिया के प्लान भी 23 फीसदी तक महंगे हुए हैं। इन दोनों कंपनियों के बाद रिलायंस जियो ने भी अपने प्लान 21 फीसदी तक महंगे कर दिए हैं। टेलीकॉम कंपनियों के इस फैसले के बाद ग्राहकों में काफी नाराजगी देखने को मिल रही है। ग्राहक ट्विटर पर अपनी नाराजगी व्यक्त कर रहे हैं।











