Jio, Airtel और Vi के प्लान हुए महंगे, सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottJioVodaAirtel

If Govt give appraisal to BSNL For 4g and 5g in coming future then BSNL will be bullish compared to other competitors #BoycottJioVodaAirtel — MANIKANTA (@manikanta889261) November 29, 2021

Why money for 5G then speed for 2G



In the whole world the month is of 30 days, then why the month of telecom companies is of 28 days



Why stop incoming every month when sim card card is..

@reliancejio @airtelindia @VodafoneGroup Stop looting the public

#BoycottJioVodaAirtel— Sunita Kumari 60k (@ISunitaKumari) November 28, 2021

They first get you addicted by giving you everything for free, and then they cash on it. But there's nothing and no one to blame, it's just business.

Some call it monopoly, while others call it robbing.Whatever it is, we are the joke.



Enjoy — Actual India 🇮🇳 (@ActualIndia) November 29, 2021

Those who were supporting privatization and used to call government employees useless, they are joining #BSNL today. It is only a government company that takes care of the general public, otherwise the private only sees its profit.#BoycottJioVodaAirtel #StopPrivatization #BSNL pic.twitter.com/sV5x4szado — anurag nahta (@anuragnahta) November 29, 2021

Pepole who Are Using B$NL Right Now



BSNL User 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/KryEnr1SE2 — Ravi Nagar (@Nagar_ravi21) November 29, 2021

Le BSNL be like :- pic.twitter.com/DJuQnZcHWg — Ravi Nagar (@Nagar_ravi21) November 29, 2021

Since most telecom companies have announced their tariff hikes.

Meanwhile me: pic.twitter.com/ZauNgtUTKQ — Parth (@_parthkrsingh) November 29, 2021

2016 से ही भारतीय टेलीकॉम कंपनियों के बीच बवाल मचा हुआ है। पहले यह बवाल ग्राहकों के फायदे का था लेकिन अब ग्राहकों के लिए मुसीबत बन गया है। पहले एयरटेल, जियो और वोडाफोन आइडिया जैसी कंपनियों के बीच टैरिफ वॉर चल रहा था। इस दौरान कई कंपनियों ने सस्ते प्लान पेश किए तो कईयों ने फ्री ऑफर पेश किए, लेकिन अब तीनों कंपनियों ने एक साथ अपने प्लान महंगे कर दिए हैं।एयरटेल ने जहां अपने प्री-पेड प्लान की कीमतों में 25 फीसदी का इजाफा किया है, वहीं वोडाफोन आइडिया के प्लान भी 23 फीसदी तक महंगे हुए हैं। इन दोनों कंपनियों के बाद रिलायंस जियो ने भी अपने प्लान 21 फीसदी तक महंगे कर दिए हैं। टेलीकॉम कंपनियों के इस फैसले के बाद ग्राहकों में काफी नाराजगी देखने को मिल रही है। ग्राहक ट्विटर पर अपनी नाराजगी व्यक्त कर रहे हैं।