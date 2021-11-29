Jio, Airtel और Vi के प्लान हुए महंगे, सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड हुआ #BoycottJioVodaAirtel

If you agree with RT 🔃 #BoycottJioVodaAirtel pic.twitter.com/wT6jGE5s1x#BoycottJioVodaAirtel— ❤️__Ɱɾ Ƥօƥʂƭąƈƙʂ Տąղƭօʂɦ__🔥 (@ItzpoppinSk) November 29, 2021
If Govt give appraisal to BSNL For 4g and 5g in coming future then BSNL will be bullish compared to other competitors #BoycottJioVodaAirtel— MANIKANTA (@manikanta889261) November 29, 2021
Why money for 5G then speed for 2G#BoycottJioVodaAirtel— Sunita Kumari 60k (@ISunitaKumari) November 28, 2021
In the whole world the month is of 30 days, then why the month of telecom companies is of 28 days
Why stop incoming every month when sim card card is..
@reliancejio @airtelindia @VodafoneGroup Stop looting the public
#BoycottJioVodaAirtel is trending— Actual India 🇮🇳 (@ActualIndia) November 29, 2021
They first get you addicted by giving you everything for free, and then they cash on it. But there's nothing and no one to blame, it's just business.
Some call it monopoly, while others call it robbing.Whatever it is, we are the joke.
Enjoy
Those who were supporting privatization and used to call government employees useless, they are joining #BSNL today. It is only a government company that takes care of the general public, otherwise the private only sees its profit.#BoycottJioVodaAirtel #StopPrivatization #BSNL pic.twitter.com/sV5x4szado— anurag nahta (@anuragnahta) November 29, 2021
#BoycottJioVodaAirtel Trending on Twitter— Ravi Nagar (@Nagar_ravi21) November 29, 2021
Pepole who Are Using B$NL Right Now
BSNL User 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/KryEnr1SE2
#BoycottJioVodaAirtel middle class saying pic.twitter.com/C4xB1RuiIE— Injmamul Haq (@Inzml56052071) November 29, 2021
Best option is to "Switch to #BSNL"— Gibin Joy (@iamGibinJoy) November 29, 2021
Retweet if you agree with this 🔄#BoycottJioVodaAirtel #AirtelTariffHike pic.twitter.com/XdFNBrTvoJ
#BoycottJioVodaAirtel is trending— Ravi Nagar (@Nagar_ravi21) November 29, 2021
Le BSNL be like :- pic.twitter.com/DJuQnZcHWg
#BoycottJioVodaAirtel— Parth (@_parthkrsingh) November 29, 2021
Since most telecom companies have announced their tariff hikes.
Meanwhile me: pic.twitter.com/ZauNgtUTKQ
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.