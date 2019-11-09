Ayodhya Case Verdict 2019: राम मंदिर पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर नेताओं ने क्या कहा?

विज्ञापन

Only when Lord Rama wanted the green light for re- building the temple is being given. JaI Shri Ram — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 9, 2019

सभी पक्षों की दलीलें सुनने के बाद SC की बेंच के पाँचों जजों ने एकमत से आज अपना निर्णय दिया। हम SC के फ़ैसले का स्वागत करते हैं। कई दशकों के विवाद पर आज SC ने निर्णय दिया। वर्षों पुराना विवाद आज ख़त्म हुआ। मेरी सभी लोगों से अपील है कि शांति एवं सौहार्द बनाए रखें — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 9, 2019

#India is the Land of Law... We as an Indian should always respect & obey Its order & Its true essence.🙏 🇮🇳.#AYODHYAVERDICT — Alka Lamba - अलका लाम्बा🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) November 9, 2019

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on #AyodhyaJudgment: Everyone must accept the Supreme Court judgement and maintain peace. pic.twitter.com/qbHeripdnl — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on #AyodhyaJudgment : It is a landmark judgement. Appeal to public to maintain peace and calm. pic.twitter.com/VC143C4lDX — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on #AyodhyaVerdict: Supreme Court's judgement should be welcomed by everyone, it will be beneficial for the social harmony. There should be no further dispute on this issue, that is my appeal to the people. pic.twitter.com/WbSypWgoyI — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019

धन्यवाद @narendramodi जी, धारा 370 के बाद एक और वायदा पूरा करने के लिए । — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) November 9, 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अयोध्या मामले पर अपना फैसला सुना दिया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा है कि रामजन्मभूमि कोई व्यक्ति नहीं है, जो कानून के दायरे में आता हो। अदालत ने कहा कि आस्था के आधार पर फैसले नहीं लिए जा सकते हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि राम मंदिर विवादित जमीन पर ही बनेगा और मुस्लिम पक्ष को अलग से 5 एकड़ जमीन अयोध्या में ही किसी अन्य जगह पर दी जाएगी। बता दें कि मंदिर का निर्माण 02.77 एकड़ जमीन पर होगा और इसके लिए सरकार एक ट्रस्ट का निर्माण करेगी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के इस ऐतिहासिक फैसले पर तमाम बड़े नेताओं की क्या प्रतिक्रिया रही आइए जानते हैं...