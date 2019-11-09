Ayodhya Case Verdict 2019: राम मंदिर पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर नेताओं ने क्या कहा?

Only when Lord Rama wanted the green light for re- building the temple is being given. JaI Shri Ram— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 9, 2019
सभी पक्षों की दलीलें सुनने के बाद SC की बेंच के पाँचों जजों ने एकमत से आज अपना निर्णय दिया। हम SC के फ़ैसले का स्वागत करते हैं। कई दशकों के विवाद पर आज SC ने निर्णय दिया। वर्षों पुराना विवाद आज ख़त्म हुआ। मेरी सभी लोगों से अपील है कि शांति एवं सौहार्द बनाए रखें— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 9, 2019
#India is the Land of Law... We as an Indian should always respect & obey Its order & Its true essence.🙏 🇮🇳.#AYODHYAVERDICT— Alka Lamba - अलका लाम्बा🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) November 9, 2019
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on #AyodhyaJudgment: Everyone must accept the Supreme Court judgement and maintain peace. pic.twitter.com/qbHeripdnl— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on #AyodhyaJudgment : It is a landmark judgement. Appeal to public to maintain peace and calm. pic.twitter.com/VC143C4lDX— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on #AyodhyaVerdict: Supreme Court's judgement should be welcomed by everyone, it will be beneficial for the social harmony. There should be no further dispute on this issue, that is my appeal to the people. pic.twitter.com/WbSypWgoyI— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019
धन्यवाद @narendramodi जी, धारा 370 के बाद एक और वायदा पूरा करने के लिए ।— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) November 9, 2019
9 नवंबर 2019