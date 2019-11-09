शहर चुनें

Ayodhya Case Verdict 2019: राम मंदिर पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर नेताओं ने क्या कहा?

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 09 Nov 2019 11:51 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट का अयोध्या विवाद पर फैसला आने वाला है
सुप्रीम कोर्ट का अयोध्या विवाद पर फैसला आने वाला है - फोटो : Amar Ujala Graphics
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अयोध्या मामले पर अपना फैसला सुना दिया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा है कि रामजन्मभूमि कोई व्यक्ति नहीं है, जो कानून के दायरे में आता हो। अदालत ने कहा कि आस्था के आधार पर फैसले नहीं लिए जा सकते हैं। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि राम मंदिर विवादित जमीन पर ही बनेगा और मुस्लिम पक्ष को अलग से 5 एकड़ जमीन अयोध्या में ही किसी अन्य जगह पर दी जाएगी। बता दें कि मंदिर का निर्माण 02.77 एकड़ जमीन पर होगा और इसके लिए सरकार एक ट्रस्ट का निर्माण करेगी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के इस ऐतिहासिक फैसले पर तमाम बड़े नेताओं की क्या प्रतिक्रिया रही आइए जानते हैं...
