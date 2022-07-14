Ashoka Stambh: सोशल मीडिया ने कहा- शेर तो दहाड़ेगा ही, बिल्ली थोड़े ही है जो म्याऊं-म्याऊं करेगी

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 11 जुलाई को नए संसद भवन की छत पर विशाल अशोक स्तंभ का अनावरण किया। छत पर लगा नया राष्ट्रीय प्रतीक 9,500 किलोग्राम का है और इसका निर्माण कांस्य से हुआ है। इसकी ऊंचाई 6.5 मीटर है। संसद भवन की छत पर जब से नए अशोक स्तंभ का अनावरण हुआ है और तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं, तब से पूरे देश में बवाल मचा हुआ है।
#अशोक_स्तंभ_मत_बदलो— पंडित पुरुषोत्तम शर्मा जी (@purushottam_ji1) July 14, 2022
The symbol of bravery. We should not think it by politically instead go historically 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Y81eMlUuDL
#अशोक_स्तंभ_मत_बदलो— Rajiv Singh (@TammyWo41994849) July 14, 2022
It should be more fierce like this. pic.twitter.com/yYbQ6dRcCU
For last 36 hours many unemployed andolanjeevis are trying to find fault with Lion capital image atop new Parliament complex. Someone years back during ‘ Saraswati Vandana ‘ controversy had told “ Ma Saraswati it’s not your fault. You are sitting on a lotus. That’s our problem.” pic.twitter.com/HPZmCDCBbd— B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) July 12, 2022
National emblem (Ashoka stambh) is not about just sign or statue, It is all about emotions of billions of Indians 🇮🇳— Troller 🇮🇳 (@engineerpromax) July 12, 2022
It is our Pride and cultural heritage 🙏#AshokaStambh pic.twitter.com/CuemwXRYrB
To completely change the character and nature of the lions on Ashoka's pillar at Sarnath is nothing but a brazen insult to India’s National Symbol! pic.twitter.com/JJurRmPN6O— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 12, 2022
‘जय श्री राम’ को भक्ति भाव से विहीन कर ‘युद्ध का उद्घोष’ बनाने वाले— Dr. Ragini Nayak (@NayakRagini) July 12, 2022
अशोक स्तंभ के सिंहों को शांति भाव से विहीन कर ‘विकृत रौद्र’ रूप में ढालने वाले
धर्म और राष्ट्र दोनों के विनाश में लीन हैं !!! https://t.co/D2KUsgpa4t
