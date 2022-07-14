{"_id":"62cfb492a9142402f5595271","slug":"ashoka-stambh-controversy-social-media-reaction-after-shoka-pillar-on-the-roof-of-new-parliament-building-inaugurated","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Ashoka Stambh: सोशल मीडिया ने कहा- शेर तो दहाड़ेगा ही, बिल्ली थोड़े ही है जो म्याऊं-म्याऊं करेगी","category":{"title":"Social Network","title_hn":"सोशल नेटवर्क","slug":"social-network"}}

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 11 जुलाई को नए संसद भवन की छत पर विशाल अशोक स्तंभ का अनावरण किया। छत पर लगा नया राष्ट्रीय प्रतीक 9,500 किलोग्राम का है और इसका निर्माण कांस्य से हुआ है। इसकी ऊंचाई 6.5 मीटर है। संसद भवन की छत पर जब से नए अशोक स्तंभ का अनावरण हुआ है और तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं, तब से पूरे देश में बवाल मचा हुआ है।

The symbol of bravery. We should not think it by politically instead go historically 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Y81eMlUuDL — पंडित पुरुषोत्तम शर्मा जी (@purushottam_ji1) July 14, 2022

It should be more fierce like this. pic.twitter.com/yYbQ6dRcCU — Rajiv Singh (@TammyWo41994849) July 14, 2022

For last 36 hours many unemployed andolanjeevis are trying to find fault with Lion capital image atop new Parliament complex. Someone years back during ‘ Saraswati Vandana ‘ controversy had told “ Ma Saraswati it’s not your fault. You are sitting on a lotus. That’s our problem.” pic.twitter.com/HPZmCDCBbd — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) July 12, 2022

National emblem (Ashoka stambh) is not about just sign or statue, It is all about emotions of billions of Indians 🇮🇳

It is our Pride and cultural heritage 🙏#AshokaStambh pic.twitter.com/CuemwXRYrB — Troller 🇮🇳 (@engineerpromax) July 12, 2022

To completely change the character and nature of the lions on Ashoka's pillar at Sarnath is nothing but a brazen insult to India’s National Symbol! pic.twitter.com/JJurRmPN6O — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 12, 2022

‘जय श्री राम’ को भक्ति भाव से विहीन कर ‘युद्ध का उद्घोष’ बनाने वाले



अशोक स्तंभ के सिंहों को शांति भाव से विहीन कर ‘विकृत रौद्र’ रूप में ढालने वाले



धर्म और राष्ट्र दोनों के विनाश में लीन हैं !!! https://t.co/D2KUsgpa4t — Dr. Ragini Nayak (@NayakRagini) July 12, 2022

सोशल मीडिया दो फाड़ हो गया है। कोई कह रहा है कि अशोक स्तंभ की डिजाइन के साथ सरकार ने छेड़छाड़ की है तो कोई कह रहा है कि वास्तविक डिजाइन यही है। सोशल मीडिया का एक ग्रुप कहा रहा है कि पहले शेर शांत था और अब दहाड़ रहा है, जबकि दूसरे ग्रुप का कहना है कि राष्ट्रीय प्रतीक की वास्तविकता को सरकार खत्म कर रही है।माकपा और एआईएमआईएम जैसे विपक्षी दलों ने इस अनावरण को संविधान का उल्लंघन बताया है। विपक्ष का कहना है कि सारनाथ संग्रहालय में स्थापित वास्तविक अशोक स्तंभ में शेर शांत हैं, जबकि नए संसद भवन की छत पर जो अशोक स्तंभ स्थापित किया गया है, उसमें शेरों को आक्रामक दिखाया गया है। सोशल मीडिया परट्रेंड भी कर रहा है।