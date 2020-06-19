WhatsApp में आया बड़ा बग, अपने आप बदल रही है प्राइवेसी सेटिंग

WhatsApp is experiencing issues when updating privacy settings. https://t.co/tpSGoRxGsr— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2020
LOTS of WhatsApp users reporting privacy setting for ‘Last seen’ has switched to ‘nobody’ without notifying them— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) June 19, 2020
...and can’t be changed back 😮 pic.twitter.com/I1rytV5vhn
