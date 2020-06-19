शहर चुनें
WhatsApp users reporting privacy setting for Last seen has switched to nobody itself

WhatsApp में आया बड़ा बग, अपने आप बदल रही है प्राइवेसी सेटिंग

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 19 Jun 2020 09:24 PM IST
whatsapp privacy settting bug
whatsapp privacy settting bug - फोटो : twitter

ख़बर सुनें
दुनिया के सबसे बड़े मल्टीमीडिया मैसेजिंग एप व्हाट्सएप में एक बग की खबर है। व्हाट्सएप में इस बग के कारण बिजनेस और साधारण अकाउंट की प्राइवेसी सेटिंग अपने आप बदल रही है जिसके बाद यूजर्स की जानकारी के बिना Last seen अपने Nobody में बदल रहा है। इसके अलावा कई यूजर्स अपनी प्राइवेसी सेटिंग्स भी नहीं बदल पा रहे हैं।
इस बग की पुष्टि व्हाट्सएप को ट्रैक करने वाली साइट WABetaInfo ने की है। बग की जो स्क्रीनशॉट वायरल हो रही है वह आईफोन की है। ऐसे में इस बात की फिलहाल पुष्टि नहीं हुई है कि इस बग से एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स को परेशानी हो रही है या नहीं।
whatsapp whatsapp bug whatsapp privacy settings tech news tech news in hindi

