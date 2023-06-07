WhatsApp में आ रहा नया अपडेट, अब HD फोटो और वीडियो भी शेयर कर सकेंगे

मेटा के स्वामित्व वाले इंस्टैंट मल्टीमीडिया मैसेजिंग एप WhatsApp के लाखों यूजर्स को लंबे समय से बड़ी फाइल और उसकी क्वालिटी को लेकर समस्या है। व्हाट्सएप में आज भी 16 एमबी से बड़ी फाइल को शेयर करने की सुविधा नहीं है। इसके अलावा व्हाट्सएप पर आज भी आप एचडी क्वालिटी में फोटो और वीडियो शेयर नहीं कर सकते, लेकिन जल्द ही यह समस्या दूर होने वाली है।

WhatsApp has just added a ‘HD’ image quality upload feature for some iOS beta users pic.twitter.com/deZgOYKLNd