Hindi News ›   Technology ›   Mobile Apps ›   Whatsapp New feature that allows to edit messages, Know the truth

तो WhatsApp पर भेजे गए मैसेज को भी कर सकेंगे एडिट ?

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 26 Mar 2018 04:01 PM IST
whatsapp
whatsapp
WhatsApp आजकल लोगों का सबसे बड़ा मैसेजिंग ऐप हो गया है। हालात यह हो गई है कि फ्री मैसेज होने के बाद भी कोई टेक्स्ट मैसेज नहीं भेजे जा रहे हैं। इसका कारण भी है कि व्हाट्सऐप में आपको आसानी से पता चल जाता है कि मैसेज कब भेजा गया और कब पढ़ा गया, हालांकि कई बार हमारी मुसीबत तब बढ़ जाती है जब हम गलती से कोई मैसेज भेज देते हैं। वैसे इसका भी व्हाट्सऐप ने समाधान निकाल दिया है कि अब आप भेजे हुए मैसेज को डिलीट कर सकेंगे और सामने वाले को भी डिलीट का नोटिफिकेशन मिल जाएगा। इसी बीच खबर है कि व्हाट्सऐप में एक ऐसा फीचर आ रहा है जिसके बाद आप भेजे हुए मैसेज को एडिट कर सकेंगे तो आइए जानते हैं इसके बारे में।

क्या वाकई एडिट कर पाएंगे भेजे हुए मैसेज?
