I’m receiving on Discord/Twitter some messages/mentions about a critical bug on WhatsApp: blocked contacts can send you messages.— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 23, 2018
The first time I thought they were wrong, instead..
Unblocking and blocking the contact should help to fix.
Let me know under this tweet! pic.twitter.com/sZvLeQsqHO
@WhatsApp @WhatsApp_Status There is some issue with my Whatsapp. Blocked contacts in list are able to view 24-hour status and message me too. Pls help— SHWETA KAPOOR (@india_shweta) May 23, 2018
Hey @WhatsApp I have blocked a person before 3 months but still I am receiving messages from her pls help on very urgent basis— Nikhil kitey (@Niikhil_Kitey) May 23, 2018
@WhatsApp so what is this sorcery!?? Someone who I have blocked..is still able to send me messages!?? pic.twitter.com/o2uQEPmPuQ— Basanti Ki Beti (@pragatimehra) May 23, 2018
23 मई 2018