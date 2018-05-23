I’m receiving on Discord/Twitter some messages/mentions about a critical bug on WhatsApp: blocked contacts can send you messages.



The first time I thought they were wrong, instead..

Unblocking and blocking the contact should help to fix.



Let me know under this tweet! pic.twitter.com/sZvLeQsqHO — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 23, 2018

@WhatsApp @WhatsApp_Status There is some issue with my Whatsapp. Blocked contacts in list are able to view 24-hour status and message me too. Pls help — SHWETA KAPOOR (@india_shweta) May 23, 2018

Hey @WhatsApp I have blocked a person before 3 months but still I am receiving messages from her pls help on very urgent basis — Nikhil kitey (@Niikhil_Kitey) May 23, 2018

@WhatsApp so what is this sorcery!?? Someone who I have blocked..is still able to send me messages!?? pic.twitter.com/o2uQEPmPuQ — Basanti Ki Beti (@pragatimehra) May 23, 2018