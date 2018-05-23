शहर चुनें

WhatsApp में आया बड़ा बग, ब्लॉक किए गए लोग भी भेज रहे हैं मैसेज

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 23 May 2018 04:45 PM IST
WhatsApp में एक बडी दिक्कत आने की खबर है। कई यूजर्स ने शिकायत की है कि WhatsApp पर किसी नंबर को ब्लॉक करने के बाद भी उस नंबर से मैसेज आ रहे हैं। यह दिक्कत आईफोन के साथ-साथ एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स को भी आ रही है।
वहीं व्हाट्सऐप के बारे में जानकारी देने वाले WaBetaInfo ने भी इसकी जानकारी ट्वीट करके दी है। WaBetaInfo ने ट्वीट करके कहा है कि यह व्हाट्सऐप के सर्वर में आई किसी बग के कारण हो रहा है। हालांकि हमने चेक किया तो हमें कोई दिक्कत नहीं हुई

टेस्टिंग के दौरान हमने एक नंबर को ब्लॉक किया और फिर मैसेज भेजा तो नहीं गया। अगर आपको भी उनलोगों के मैसेज आ रहे हैं जिन्हें आपने ब्लॉक किया है तो आप कॉमेंट करके हमें बताएं।
 

 

 

 

 

