Home ›   Technology ›   Mobile Apps ›   WhatsApp is not working Mostly in Xiaomi users in India

कई लोगों के फोन में बंद हो गया Whatsapp, सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित हुए Xiaomi यूजर्स

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 11:21 AM IST
WhatsApp is not working Mostly in Xiaomi users in India
WhatsApp problem
भारत में कई यूजर्स के फोन में WhatsApp काम नहीं कर रहा। 13 जनवरी से यह ऐप कई स्मार्टफोन में  "obsolete" दिखा रहा है। ये समस्या सबसे ज्यादा शिओमी के स्मार्टफोन में आ रही है। कई यूजर्स ने इस बारे में ट्विटर पर अपना गुस्सा जाहिर किया।



दरअसल यूजर्स जैसे ही व्हॉट्सऐप खोल रहे हैं तभी उन्हें बताया जा रहा है कि उनका व्हॉट्सऐप पुराना हो गया है और इसे अपडेट करने की जरूरत है। इस मैसेज में लिखा है, "This version of WhatsApp became obsolete 0n 13 Jan, 2018. Please go to the Google Play Store and download the latest version."



हालांकि जैसे ही गूगल प्ले पर जाते हैं तो वहां ऐप को अपडेट करने का कोई विकल्प मौजूद नहीं है। कई यूजर्स का कहना है कि ऐप को फिर से इंस्टाल करने के बाद भी समस्या खत्म नहीं हुई है। व्हॉट्सऐप ने कहा है कि वो इसे ठीक करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। 

whatsapp xiaomi india whatsapp problem whatsapp down

