@WhatsApp #whatsapp app showing obsolete version but there is no upgrade on @GooglePlay store.#outrage #WhatsAppDown #NotSoAcheDin pic.twitter.com/Dg2giVT2dH— Ankit Sanghavi (@Ankitsanghavi1) January 13, 2018
When I woke up today morning and opened whatsapp, it said The version became obsolete on 13 Jan 2018 and update the app. When I checked in Google play, it says app is updated. Then I re-installed the app, but same message is appearing. What is happening?#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/STYMuFqwLE— Rahul Rampure (@RahulRampure) January 13, 2018
अभी तक किसी एडमिन को व्हाट्सऐप ग्रुप चैट से हटाने के लिए एडमिन को ग्रुप से डिलीट करना पड़ता है और फिर ग्रुप में शामिल करना पड़ता है, लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं होगा।
13 जनवरी 2018
