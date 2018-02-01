अपना शहर चुनें

WhatsApp के मंथली एक्टिव यूजर्स की संख्या 1.5 अरब के पार

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 05:26 PM IST
WhatsApp Has 1.5 Billion Monthly Active Users, Says Mark Zuckerberg
whatsapp
WhatsApp ने दुनियाभर में 1.5 अरब मंथली एक्टिव यूजर्स की संख्या के आंकड़े को पार कर लिया है। वहीं रिपोर्ट में यह भी बात सामने आई है कि व्हाट्सऐप पर हर रोज करीब 60 अरब मैसेज भेजे जाते हैं। इसकी जानकारी फेसबुक के सीईओ मार्क जुकरबर्ग ने दी है।

जुकरबर्ग ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि शेयरिंग फीचर के मामले पर इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरीज सबसे ज्यादा पोपुलर है, इसके बाद दूसरे नंबर पर मैसेजिंग के मामले में व्हाट्सऐप है। एक वेबसाइट के आंकड़े को मानें तो प्रतिदन 30 करोड़ लोग इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरीज का और 17.8 करोड़ यूजर्स स्नैपचैट का इस्तेमाल करते हैं।

बता दें कि फेसबुक ने हाल ही में छोटो कारोबारियों के लिए व्हाट्सऐप बिजनेस ऐप लॉन्च किया है। ऐप को फ्री में गूगल प्ले-स्टोर से डाउनलोड किया जा सकता है। इसकी खास बात यह कि लैंडलाइन नंबर के जरिए भी आप इसे चला सकते हैं और अपने ग्राहकों से सीधे तौर पर जुड़ सकते हैं।
mark zuckerberg whatsapp

