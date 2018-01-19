Download App
WhatsApp का बिजनेस ऐप हुआ लॉन्च लेकिन आपको करना होगा इंतजार

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 10:19 AM IST
WhatsApp Business app set to launch today in some country
WhatsApp Business app
जल्द ही आप WhatsApp के जरिए सब्जी, दूछ और किराना सामान खरीद सकेंगे, क्योंकि एक लंबे इंतजार के बाद व्हाट्सऐप का बिजनेस ऐप लॉन्च हो गया है। यह ऐप 19 जनवरी 2018 यानी आज दुनिया के कुछ देशों में लाइव हो जाएगा। बता दें कि व्हाट्सऐप के बिजनेस ऐप पर ब्लू टिक होगा जिसका मतलब अकाउंट का वेरिफाई होना होगा।

व्हाट्सऐप बिजनेस ऐप को आज इंडोनेशिया, इटली, मैक्सिको, यूके और अमेरिका में गूगल प्ले-स्टोर से डाउनलोड किया जा सकेगा। हालांकि भारत में यह ऐप कब उपलब्ध होगा फिलहाल इसकी कोई जानकारी नहीं है, लेकिन उम्मीद किया जा रहा है कि भारत में ऐप जल्द ही लॉन्च होगा। ऐप के लॉन्चिंग के बाद डेस्कटॉप पर भी व्हाट्सऐप बिजनेस ऐप का सपोर्ट मिलेगा।

हाल ही में व्हाट्सऐप के एक बयान के मुताबिक भारत और ब्राजील 80 फीसदी छोट व्यापारी अपने ग्राहकों से जुड़ने के लिए व्हाट्सऐप का यूज करते हैं। ऐसे में भारत और ब्राजील कंपनी के लिए बड़ा बाजार है। बता दें कि पूरी दुनिया में इस समय व्हाट्सऐप के 1 अरब से भी ज्यादा यूजर्स हैं।
