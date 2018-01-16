Download App
Truecaller हुआ अपडेट, एक क्लिक करके ले सकेंगे बैकअप

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Jan 2018 10:51 AM IST
Truecaller Android Users BackUp and Restore Contacts
TRUECALLER BACKUP
अगर आप Truecaller ऐप यूज करते हैं तो अब आपको शानदार फीचर्स मिलेंगे। कंपनी ने सोमवार को ऐप के नए फीचर बैकअप फॉर एंड्रॉयड की घोषणा की। नए अपडेट के बाद ट्रूकॉलर के यूजर्स कॉन्टेक्ट्स, कॉल हिस्ट्री, ब्लॉक लिस्ट और सेटिंग्स को गूगल ड्राइव पर बैकअप ले सकेंगे। स्मार्टफोन चेंज करने वालों के लिए Trucaller का यह फीचर काफी फायदेमंद रहेगा। ट्रूकॉलर का यह बैकअप फीचर जल्द ही एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स के लिए उपलब्ध हो जाएगा। अपडेट के बाद आपको ऐप में बैकअप का एक बटन मिलेगा जिसकी मदद से आप गूगल ड्राइव से बैकअप ले सकेंगे।  2. Truecaller Backup search

वहीं यूजर्स के पास यह भी ऑप्शन होगा कि बैकअप के लिए वह रोजाना, साप्ताहिक, मासिक और कभी नहीं का ऑप्शन सेलेक्ट कर सकेंगे। बता दें कि पिछले सप्ताह Truecaller ने एंड्रॉयड के लिए वन टैप पर ओटीपी कॉपी करने का फीचर दिया था।
truecaller google drive truecaller app

