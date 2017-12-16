बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दलाई लामा ने लॉन्च किया iOS App, ये होंगे फीचर्स
{"_id":"5a34d0e74f1c1b6e468bac36","slug":"tibetan-spiritual-leader-dalai-lama-launches-ios-app","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0932\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e iOS App, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 01:23 PM IST
Dalai Lama ios App
नेताओं के बाद अब धर्म गुरू भी तकनीक का भरपूर इस्तेमाल करने लगे हैं।
इसी कड़ी में तिब्बती नेता और धर्म गुरू
दलाई लामा
ने अपना ऐप लॉन्च किया है, हालांकि यह
ऐप
फिलहाल आईफोन यूजर्स के लिए है। बता दें कि दलाई लामा टि्वटर पर काफी पहले से एक्टिव हैं और इस वक्त उनके 1.65 करोड़ फॉलोअर्स हैं।
Dalai Lama ऐप की फीचर्स
दलाई लामा नाम के इस आईफोन ऐप उनके श्रद्धालु उनकी यात्रा और शिक्षाओं के बारे में जानकारी पा सकेंगे। ऐप में वीडियो सेक्शन भी है, जहां उनके श्रद्धालु लाइव और पुराने वीडियो भी देख सकेंगे।
हालांकि यहां गौर करने वाली बात यह है कि दलाई लामा के चीन के श्रद्धालु इस ऐप का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर पाएंगे, क्योंकि एप्पल ने दलाई लामा जैसे कई लोगों के ऐप को अपने चाइनीज ऐप स्टोर से हटा दिया है। साथ ही तिब्बत के भी कई श्रद्धालु ऐप का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर सकेंगे।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a34d2624f1c1b68678c227a","slug":"malaika-arora-get-trolled-for-her-short-dress-in-party-ugly-comments-in-instagram","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938' \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a34c9c44f1c1ba7668ba6a0","slug":"hiten-tejwani-eliminated-fromsalman-khan-show-bigg-boss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0918\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0918\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a34bb184f1c1b4c528b9bdb","slug":"priyanka-chopra-charge-5-crore-rupees-for-5-minute-performance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0942\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0907\u090f, 5 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 5 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a33cc254f1c1bc1678c1bc1","slug":"benefits-of-nude-yoga","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0921 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u093e: \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0947\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5a33610a4f1c1b193e8b8c8b","slug":"mppsc-has-announced-notification-for-the-recruitment-of-1221-assistant-professor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0927\u094d\u092f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0932\u094b\u0915 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u0947\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a2e0b7e4f1c1bf4688c076d","slug":"files-go-by-google-free-up-space-on-your-android-phone","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092e \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0947\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928? \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u092a \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"5a311b684f1c1bee688c166d","slug":"google-maps-update-soon-you-get-notify-you-when-you-reach-your-bus-or-train-stop","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u092e\u0948\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0915\u092c \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092f\u093e \u092c\u0938 \u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"5a3376c24f1c1b59678c230a","slug":"google-maps-go-available-on-play-store-for-low-ram-mobile","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 MAPS GO \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u0915\u092e \u0930\u0948\u092e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a1651824f1c1b96698b4b28","slug":"after-har-har-mahadev-bhu-neurologist-launched-narad-app","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Har Har Mahadev \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u0941\u0906 Narad \u0910\u092a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"5a265a6a4f1c1bd9798c0ccd","slug":"google-maps-gets-motorcycle-mode-in-india-for-two-wheelers","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f Google Maps \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"5a0bd0054f1c1bd9538bd469","slug":"uc-browser-temporarily-delisted-on-the-play-store","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947-\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u091f\u093e\u092f\u093e UC Browser, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 10 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!