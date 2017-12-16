Download App
आपका शहर Close

दलाई लामा ने लॉन्च किया iOS App, ये होंगे फीचर्स

दलाई लामा ने लॉन्च किया iOS App, ये होंगे फीचर्स

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 01:23 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama Launches iOS App

Dalai Lama ios App

नेताओं के बाद अब धर्म गुरू भी तकनीक का भरपूर इस्तेमाल करने लगे हैं।
इसी कड़ी में तिब्बती नेता और धर्म गुरू दलाई लामा ने अपना ऐप लॉन्च किया है, हालांकि यह ऐप फिलहाल आईफोन यूजर्स के लिए है। बता दें कि दलाई लामा टि्वटर पर काफी पहले से एक्टिव हैं और इस वक्त उनके 1.65 करोड़ फॉलोअर्स हैं।

Dalai Lama ऐप की फीचर्स
दलाई लामा नाम के इस आईफोन ऐप उनके श्रद्धालु उनकी यात्रा और शिक्षाओं के बारे में जानकारी पा सकेंगे। ऐप में वीडियो सेक्शन भी है, जहां उनके श्रद्धालु लाइव और पुराने वीडियो भी देख सकेंगे।

हालांकि यहां गौर करने वाली बात यह है कि दलाई लामा के चीन के श्रद्धालु इस ऐप का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर पाएंगे, क्योंकि एप्पल ने दलाई लामा जैसे कई लोगों के ऐप को अपने चाइनीज ऐप स्टोर से हटा दिया है। साथ ही तिब्बत के भी कई श्रद्धालु ऐप का इस्तेमाल नहीं कर सकेंगे।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

dalai lama app dalai lama dalai lama app ios app

स्पॉटलाइट

'छोटी ड्रेस' को लेकर इंस्टाग्राम पर ट्रोल हुईं मलाइका, ऐसे आए कमेंट शर्म आएगी आपको

  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
malaika arora get trolled for her short dress in party ugly comments in instagram

Bigg Boss 11: सपना चौधरी के बाद एक और चौंकाने वाला फैसला, घर से बेघर हो गया ये विनर कंटेस्टेंट

  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Hiten Tejwani eliminated fromSalman Khan show bigg boss

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को बुलाने की सोच रहे हैं तो भूल जाइए, 5 मिनट के चार्ज कर रहीं 5 करोड़ रुपए

  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
priyanka chopra charge 5 crore rupees for 5 minute performance

न्यूड योगा: बिना कपड़े पहने योग करती हैं ये एक्ट्रेसेज, जानेंगे फायदे तो आप भी होंगे इंप्रेस

  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Benefits Of Nude Yoga

मध्य प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के लिए निकाली बंपर वैकेंसी

  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
MPPSC has announced notification for the recruitment of 1221 Assistant Professor

जबर ख़बर

2019 में मां की सीट रायबरेली से चुनाव लड़ेंगी प्रियंका? चर्चाएं जोरों पर
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

केजरीवाल सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, दिल्लीवालों के लिए रिजर्व होंगे जीबी पंत अस्पताल के 50% बेड

delhi government announces reservation of 50 percent beds in gb pant hospital for delhiites
Comio Mobile

Most Read

स्मार्टफोन में कम स्टोरेज से हैं परेशान? ये एक ऐप है सभी परेशानियों का समाधान

Files Go by Google: Free up space on your Android phone
  • सोमवार, 11 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

गूगल मैप्स बताएगा कब उतरना है ट्रेन या बस से

Google maps update, Soon you get Notify You When You Reach Your Bus or Train Stop
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

गूगल MAPS GO हुआ लॉन्च, कम रैम वाले फोन में भी करेगा सपोर्ट

Google Maps Go available on play store for low ram mobile
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Har Har Mahadev के बाद लॉन्च हुआ Narad ऐप, जानें खासियत

After Har Har Mahadev BHU neurologist launched NARAD App
  • गुरुवार, 23 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बाइकर्स के लिए Google Maps में आया यह शानदार फीचर

Google Maps Gets Motorcycle Mode in India for Two Wheelers
  • मंगलवार, 5 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

गूगल ने प्ले-स्टोर से हटाया UC Browser, भारत में हैं 10 करोड़ यूजर्स

UC Browser temporarily delisted on the Play Store
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!