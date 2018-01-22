Download App
यह है अनोखा चैट ऐप, 5% बैटरी बचने पर ही करता है काम

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 04:50 PM IST
This chat app works only when your phone battery is low
Die With Me app
हममें से कई लोग होंगे जो 24 घंटे अपने स्मार्टफोन पर लगे रहते होंगे, लेकिन आपकी बेचैनी तब बढ़ जाती है जब आपके फोन की बैटरी खत्म हो जाती है। ऐसे में कई लोग होंगे जो पावरबैंक भी लेकर चलते हैं, लेकिन जरा सोचिए कि आपके फोन में एक ऐसा चैट ऐप हो जो बैटरी खत्म होने पर ही काम करें। जी हां, ऐसा ही एक चैटिंग ऐप Die With Me है जो 5 फीसदी बैटरी बचने पर ही काम करता है।

Motherboard की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस अनोखे ऐप को बेल्जियम ऐप डेवलवर्स Dries Depoorter और David Surprenant ने तैयार किया है। डेवलपर्स ने अपने एक बयान में कहा, 'हम देखना चाहते हैं कि लोग लो बैटरी के बाद भी चैटिंग करके कैसा महसूस करते हैं।' हालांकि इस ऐप को 2016 में तैयार किया गया था। अब यह ऐप आईओएस और एंड्रॉयड के लिए उपलब्ध हो गया है। वैसे यह ऐप फ्री नहीं है इसके लिए आपको 75 रुपये देने होंगे।
