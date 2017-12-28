Download App
10 करोड़ डाउनलोड होने वाला भारत का पहला पेमेंट ऐप बना Paytm

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 01:11 PM IST
Paytm App Crossed 100 Million Downloads on Google Play Store

paytm

Paytm ने बुधवार को नया मुकाम हासिल किया।
पेटीएम गूगल प्ले-स्टोर से सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड होने वाला भारत का पहला पेमेंट ऐप बन गया है। प्ले-स्टोर से पेटीएम को 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा बार डाउनलोड किया गया है। पेटीएम के यूजर्स की संख्या में यह इजाफा BHIM UPI सपोर्ट मिलने के बाद मिला है।

वहीं पेटीएम ने अपने एक बयान में कहा है कि वह भारत का सबसे भरोसोमंद पेमेंट ऐप है जो यूजर्स को क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करके किराना स्टोर पर पेमेंट, पेट्रोल पंप जैसी कई जगहों पर आसानी से पेमेंट करने का ऑप्शन देता है।

ये भी पढ़ेंः साल 2017 के 17 सस्ते 4G स्मार्टफोन, कीमत 3,999 से शुरू

बता दें कि पिछले महीने ही जिस पेटीएम को भीम ऐप का सपोर्ट मिला था। उसके बाद से यूजर्स पेटीएम ऐप से ही यूपीआई पेमेंट कर रहे हैं। भीम का सपोर्ट मिलने के बाद यूजर्स के पास यह भी ऑप्शन होगा कि वे पेटीएम के जरिए ही अपना यूपीआई अकाउंट ओपन कर सकेंगे।
paytm google play store paytm app

