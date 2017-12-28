बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
10 करोड़ डाउनलोड होने वाला भारत का पहला पेमेंट ऐप बना Paytm
Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 01:11 PM IST
paytm
Paytm ने बुधवार को नया मुकाम हासिल किया।
पेटीएम
गूगल प्ले-स्टोर से सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड होने वाला भारत का पहला पेमेंट ऐप बन गया है। प्ले-स्टोर से पेटीएम को 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा बार डाउनलोड किया गया है। पेटीएम के यूजर्स की संख्या में यह इजाफा
BHIM
UPI सपोर्ट मिलने के बाद मिला है।
वहीं पेटीएम ने अपने एक बयान में कहा है कि वह भारत का सबसे भरोसोमंद पेमेंट ऐप है जो यूजर्स को क्यूआर कोड स्कैन करके किराना स्टोर पर पेमेंट, पेट्रोल पंप जैसी कई जगहों पर आसानी से पेमेंट करने का ऑप्शन देता है।
बता दें कि पिछले महीने ही जिस पेटीएम को भीम ऐप का सपोर्ट मिला था। उसके बाद से यूजर्स पेटीएम ऐप से ही यूपीआई पेमेंट कर रहे हैं। भीम का सपोर्ट मिलने के बाद यूजर्स के पास यह भी ऑप्शन होगा कि वे पेटीएम के जरिए ही अपना यूपीआई अकाउंट ओपन कर सकेंगे।
